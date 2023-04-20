It's been over a month since Aaron Rodgers announced that he intends on playing for New York Jets this season. On the March 15th edition of the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he planned on being traded from Green Bay Packers to the Jets this off-season.

A deal has yet to be finalized due to the two teams being unable to agree on compensation for Rodgers. With the trade not finalized even after a month of negotiations, some think that the Jets are running out of time and other teams could swoop in and try to acquire Rodgers.

On Wednesday's episode of Tiki and Tierney, the former running back Tiki Barber warned the Jets of the possibility of San Francisco 49ers potentially swooping in to acquire Rodgers.

Barber said:

"We got a problem…this might be one of the worst sports days over the last couple of days here in New York. The Jets might be about to realize their worst nightmare ever."

"They haven’t quite mortgaged their future, but they set themselves up with the idea that Aaron Rodgers is going to be their starting quarterback next year, which is gonna help them get to a Super Bowl, but there has always been this inkling of an alternative for Aaron Rodgers with the San Francisco 49ers.”

San Francisco have received some interest from teams regarding former first-round quarterback Trey Lance. They could get a first-round pick in return for him as they are expected to move forward with Brock Purdy as the starter.

They could potentially try to offer Green Bay more compensation than New York Jets for Rodgers as Purdy may miss time at the start of the season due to a tear in his UCL.

If New York Jets lose out on Aaron Rodgers, could they go after Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson during Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If New York Jets are unable to land Aaron Rodgers via trade, it would be a bit of a dampner for them. They have already signed former wide receiver Allen Lazard and hired his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.

If the Jets are unable to acquire him, there could be a possibility of turning their attention to Lamar Jackson.

Jackson wants to be traded out of Baltimore and if the Jets acquire him, they could become contenders as they have a good all-round team on paper.

Do you think the Jets will land Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson?

