Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 5 Fantasy Projection for WRs

Puka Nacua has taken over the Los Angeles Rams’ premiere wide receiver spot in Cooper Kupp’s absence. No one saw it coming from an unheralded fifth-round pick who played for the Washington Huskies and BYU Cougars in college.

Through four weeks, Nacua is already a known commodity after having three games with at least 119 receiving yards. His fantasy football owners are reaping the rewards of gambling on him. But with Kupp set to return in Week 5 after being on injured reserve, will he be a better fantasy option than the rookie?

Is Cooper Kupp a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

He’s a hands down WR1 when healthy. Kupp has been the primary target in the passing game since Matthew Stafford joined the team in 2021. That was a magical year for Kupp because he won the wideout triple crown, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16).

He and the Los Angeles Rams capped off that year with a victory in Super Bowl LVI. Meanwhile, media members rewarded his efforts with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. Unfortunately, he has struggled to remain injury-free since then.

Before the 2022 season, he was coming off three straight years playing at least 15 regular season games. However, he was limited to nine games last year due to a high ankle sprain injury that required surgery. Despite the reduced playing time, Kupp finished with 812 yards and six touchdowns.

His high usage rate might have taken a toll on his body. While he recovered from that ankle injury, he was sidelined for the Rams’ first four games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Now that he’s set to retake the field, he won’t be solely carrying the Rams’ passing game on his shoulders.

Luckily for him, Puka Nacua has become a legitimate threat. Los Angeles’ NFC squad looks scary once Kupp and Nacua are both playing at full strength. With a quarterback like Stafford, who likes to throw deep, the two wide receivers will remain valuable fantasy football assets.

Is Puka Nacua a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

Puka Nacua is a fantastic pick, even if nobody saw his rise to prominence. His best season in college came in 2021 when he had 805 yards and six touchdowns for BYU. His low production compared to other wide receivers in the 2023 draft class could be the primary reason for his falling in the fifth round.

But draft position doesn’t matter once you show you are ready to be an NFL player. Nacua made the most of his opportunity, and the Rams found a diamond in the rough that continues to shine. He already has 39 receptions for 501 yards and a touchdown through four games.

Nacua averages 12.8 yards per reception and had 163 yards in their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts. His lowest output was 72 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. Therefore, he has been a consistent source of fantasy points, especially for those who play in points-per-reception leagues.

If he’s already this good, imagine how dominating he can be if opposing defenses devote more personnel around Cooper Kupp. Teams lined up to face the Rams must pick their poison between these impressive pass-catchers. As Kupp gets more attention, Puka Nacua will get favorable coverage, leading to consistently high numbers.

Cooper Kupp vs. Puka Nacua: Who Should I Start in Week 5?

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer suggests a one-sided affair in Puka Nacua’s favor. While Cooper Kupp has declared his intention to return in Week 5, it’s still uncertain until he actually lines up. He’s still a limited participant during the Rams’ Wednesday practice session, so the team is cautious with his return.

But if he plays against the Philadelphia Eagles, there’s no way Kupp will end with zero fantasy points. He will get some catches and yards, depending on the playing time Sean McVay will give him.

Therefore, starting Puka Nacua is best because he’s the healthier wide receiver and has been dissecting defensive matchups. He might even have another explosive performance, given that the Eagles are ranked 27th in passing yards allowed per game (260.8) despite remaining undefeated.

Put Nacua as a low-end WR1 or a high-end WR2. If you also have Kupp, placing him at WR3 or Flex is best.