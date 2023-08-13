Cooper Rush net worth: How much is Cowboys QB worth in 2023?

Cooper Rush featured for the Dallas Cowboys in their first NFL preseason game of 2023 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The quarterback looked impressive with his passing during his short stint but failed to throw a touchdown.

The Cowboys initially signed Rush as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The player is presently in his sixth season in the NFL and has made a small fortune so far.

According to reports, Rush has a net worth of $7 million as of 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The signal-caller signed a two-year contract extension with the Cowboys worth $5 million this offseason. As per Spotrac, Rush's contract included a $1,250,000 signing bonus, $2,750,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,500,000.

Reports also claim that the quarterback's career earnings add up to $3,999,429 during his six years in the big league. Rush has made 3,894,429 in base salary and 105,000 in signing bonuses.

Cooper Rush's stats in the 2022 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush was a backup to Dak Prescott for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL season. The quarterback featured in nine games and racked up 1,051 yards on 94 passes with five touchdowns.

Rush started five games in place of an injured Prescott, playing well and generating a 4-1 record. He threw only three interceptions and had a 58% pass completion rate.

Across six years in NFL, Rush has recorded 1,475 yards and eight touchdowns on 125 passes, with a 59% pass completion rate. He also has 11 rushing yards on 20 carries in 16 games.

Rush has proven himself to be a useful backup quarterback for the Cowboys if Prescott is unavailable. The 29-year-old has shown that he can hold down the fort for the team in the upcoming 2023 NFL campaign.

Rush can boost his chances of attaining more game time during the regular season if he continues to impress in Dallas' two remaining preseason games.