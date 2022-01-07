NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans emerge as possible destination for Baker Mayfield in 2022

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a very interesting 2021 NFL season on the field. Baker has 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions and 3,010 passing yards in 14 starts for the Browns this year. He suffered a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week Two versus the Houston Texans.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Source: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January 19 in Los Angeles. Plenty of time to make a full recovery for next season. Source: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January 19 in Los Angeles. Plenty of time to make a full recovery for next season.

Cleveland won the game by a score of 31-21. Baker played through the injury but will have surgery on it soon, meaning he will be out for Cleveland’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

Since the season is over for Baker, was Week 17’s game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers his last time in a Browns uniform?

There are reports that general manager Andrew Berry could possibly move the former number one overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

𝗝𝗢𝗛𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗗🔴⏯ @JohnBarchard MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE #Browns Baker Mayfield and his camp would consider requesting a trade this off-season if he isn’t confident the team will play better to his strengths and improve the play calling next season. There is legit discourse between the coach and QB at this point. (Clevelanddotcom) #Browns Baker Mayfield and his camp would consider requesting a trade this off-season if he isn’t confident the team will play better to his strengths and improve the play calling next season. There is legit discourse between the coach and QB at this point. (Clevelanddotcom) https://t.co/hMxYi0TlYR Baker Mayfield potentially demanding a trade is hilarious if true twitter.com/MoreForYou_CLE… Baker Mayfield potentially demanding a trade is hilarious if true twitter.com/MoreForYou_CLE…

One team that has surfaced as a new home is the Houston Texans.

It may be ideal for the quarterback because he does have ties to the state of Texas. Baker is from Austin, which is over two-and-a-half hours away from Houston, and he played one year at Texas Tech in Lubbock.

The Texans will, more than likely, move Deshaun Watson in the future and might not re-sign veteran signal caller Tyrod Taylor.

Their third-round pick in this year’s draft, rookie Davis Mills, has started 10 games for Houston. Mills has thrown for 2,363 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Letting Mills learn under or vie for the starting job with Baker could be a perfect situation. Looking at the quarterback class for 2022, it may be as strong as it was last year with the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

Houston has the financial means to absorb Baker’s fifth-year option, which is worth almost $18.9 million.

Other possible destinations for Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker

When looking around the league, at least, two other teams come to mind for Baker in 2022, if he is no longer in Cleveland. First, the Washington Football Team might not be 100% sold on current starter Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke has thrown for 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 14 starts for the WFT. The 15 interceptions are tied for the second-most this season. Lawrence leads the league with 17 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Another possible location is the Seattle Seahawks, as the teams could look to swap players at the quarterback position. For Seattle, it's about getting a starter to replace Wilson moving forward.

For the Browns, Wilson is an upgrade who could be the missing piece for a possible Super Bowl run.

Also Read Article Continues below

The question of where Mayfield will be taking snaps in 2022 will be one of the bigger offseason stories.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Will Baker Mayfield play for the Cleveland Browns in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far