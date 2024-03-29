Could Dak Prescott leave Cowboys? NFL analyst proposes wild theory for $160,000,000 QB to join AFC team

Dak Prescott is a modern Dallas Cowboys icon, with the Mississippi State product representing America's team with gusto for the entirety of his NFL career. Initially drafted as a backup, Prescott quickly took over Tony Romo's franchise QB spot and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year Award honors in 2016.

Prescott has remained the starter since and, despite his team's late-season choke jobs, has been a solid QB during that period. Ahead of the 2024 season, there are rumors that this could be Prescott's last season in Dallas, and FS1's Nick Wright has an interesting theory about his next landing spot.

Dak Prescott to the New England Patriots

According to Wright, Robert Kraft, and the New England Patriots' massive 2025 cap space could be the biggest domino in Prescott signing for the franchise. Speaking on First Things First, Wright said:

"So the Patriots are on the books for $200 million in cap space next year. So what if the Patriots … traded the pick a three, particularly if Drake Maye's there because people want it even more because people seem to love him.

"Say he's traded to Minnesota for 11 and 23 and something. Draft a tackle there, whether it's Alt or Fuaga, draft one of the mini stud wide receivers in this class at 23, and have the 'Plan B' — 'we're going to sign Dak Prescott."

The experienced NFL analyst went on to add:

"He's an unrestricted free agent. What the Cowboys' problem is, and a lot of teams' problem, is, 'wow, you're going to have to pay him $60 million a year, and it's gotta be back-loaded because we don't have the room.

"It's going to be about $30 million and then $65 and $70. We wouldn't have to do that if we were the Patriots. We could do the rare front-loaded deal where his first year, the cap hit is $75 million bucks if we want … and then, it goes down."

Dak Prescott has enjoyed a solid NFL career to this point

Dak Prescott might have yet to lead Jerry Jones's side to the Super Bowl or a deep postseason run, but it'll be unfair to claim the former fourth-round pick hasn't enjoyed a solid NFL career.

Prescott has amassed numerous accolades and is the proud owner of multiple Dallas Cowboys franchise records. Prescott's accolades include but aren't limited to the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, one second-team All-Pro selection, three Pro Bowl selections, and the 2023 NFL passing touchdowns leader award. He has a career stat line of 29,459 passing yards, 202 touchdowns, and 74 interceptions.

Furthermore, Prescott holds the NFL records of the highest passer rating by a rookie and the highest completion percentage by a rookie. He's also tied for the most wins in a season by a rookie quarterback with 13 in the 2016 season.