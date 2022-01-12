Could Doug Pederson guide the Bears back to the promised land?

The Chicago Bears opted for a full reset by firing head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. They are now looking for new leadership to give the franchise its first Super Bowl title since the 1985 season.

Essentially, that means interviewing nearly every single top candidate available. While links to Jim Harbaugh have started to filter through the rumor mill, there is another hot commodity that is seemingly on the Bears' radar. None other than former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson reportedly has an interview scheduled for Wednesday as he tries to make his return to the NFL after a one-year absence. Bears fans will presumably have one big question: Can Pederson be the head coach to guide the franchise back to greatness?

Is Doug Pederson the best choice for the Bears?

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

The Bears are an enticing landing spot for any head coach because of Justin Fields being set in as the franchise quarterback of the future. As well as having Khalil Mack on the defensive side of the ball, given he can stay healthy. is also an exciting prospect. The key to success for Chicago, though, will be finding someone who can work with Fields and turn him into a true field general.

One could argue that Pederson had Carson Wentz looking much better than he actually was, helping the quarterback earn All-Pro honors in 2017. Pederson was also able to win a Super Bowl with Nick Foles, the same quarterback who recently finished the 2021 season as the third-string option in Chicago.

So there is past evidence of Pederson working with lesser talent and getting great results. Additionally, with Wentz suffering a total collapse for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 only helps strengthen Pederson's case. While also making it clear that the Eagles may have hastily fired their former head coach.

Zack Pearson @Zack_Pearson



Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Former HC Doug Pederson

Bills OC Brian Daboll

Bucs DC Todd Bowles

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

Colts DC Matt Eberflus



More coming. Up to 7 candidates now for #Bears head coach search...Bills DC Leslie FrazierFormer HC Doug PedersonBills OC Brian DabollBucs DC Todd BowlesBucs OC Byron LeftwichPackers OC Nathaniel HackettColts DC Matt EberflusMore coming. Up to 7 candidates now for #Bears head coach search...Bills DC Leslie FrazierFormer HC Doug PedersonBills OC Brian DabollBucs DC Todd BowlesBucs OC Byron LeftwichPackers OC Nathaniel HackettColts DC Matt EberflusMore coming.

However, when it comes to the Bears, their fate lies in the hands of Fields. The only way that changes is if Chicago gets a golden opportunity to trade for someone like Russell Wilson, sending Fields away in return. The quarterback position has proven to be the root cause of many problems for the Bears over the years.

The vacant Bears GM spot is another thing that affects Pederson's chances of success. If the team wants the head coach, they need to find a GM who shares a similar philosophy. Otherwise, a culture clash would doom both individuals from the start.

It seems obvious that Pederson's smarts and past success alone indicate he can lead the Bears to a Super Bowl, but there are so many other factors at play, all of which need to fall into place. Then again, he took the Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl championship, so he has a history of turning around even the most troubled franchises.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Frank Reich's recent statement could spell trouble for Carson Wentz at Indy

Edited by David Nyland