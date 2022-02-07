Could Kyler Murray be pushing for a trade to the Buccaneers as Tom Brady's replacement?

Kyler Murray is one of the NFL's most promising young quarterbacks. The 24-year-old is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback and the winner of the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. However, he's yet to see the Arizona Cardinals succeed in the postseason in his three seasons with the team.

Murray is in the news for erasing the Cardinals from his social media bios. Whenever an athlete does that, trade rumors almost immediately begin to circulate.

Fans have asked whether Murray could be unhappy with the situation in Arizona. Murray responded to tweets and Instagram posts of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, fueling speculation he could be interested in playing for Tampa Bay.

Could Kyler Murray be pushing for a trade to the Buccaneers to replace Tom Brady? It's hard to say, but the prospect of Murray being Brady's successor is fascinating.

Kyler Murray could keep Buccaneers in Super Bowl contention

Arizona Cardinals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray didn't enter the offseason as an expected trade candidate. The quarterback carousel has calmed down with rumors of Derek Carr staying put. But when one door closes, another one opens.

Of course, this is just hypothetical as there's no guarantee Murray will be traded solely on the basis of him removing the Cardinals from his social media handles. But if Murray were to be a Buccaneer in 2022, the team would be a contender in the wide-open NFC.

Buccaneers' star pass rusher Shaquil Barrett spoke to the media on Friday, claiming that the Bucs intend to remain Super Bowl contenders despite being without Brady.

"We most definitely are still going to be contenders," Barrett said, via the official Buccaneers website. "We've still got a lot of guys on the team who are hungry to have a taste of being in the playoffs, to have a taste of winning a Super Bowl. And I know the front office guys, they loved having a taste of the success that we had. So if anything, it's a replication. Whoever it takes, we're going to get those guys, and then the guys are going to make it happen, whatever we have to do. The offense has got to pick it up, the defense has got to pick it up, the special teams – whatever it is, we're going to make it happen."

The Bucs have a big offseason ahead of them as they have a staggering 24 players on their roster set to become free agents. One of those players is star wide receiver Chris Godwin. The Buccaneers won't let him go without making their best offer.

Murray would at least have Evans as a guaranteed option, and the two are already interacting with one another on social media. They also interacted during the 2022 Pro Bowl on a touchdown pass.

If the Buccaneers traded for Kyler Murray, he'd be well-coached by Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Although starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Ryan Jenson are set for free agency, Murray will have a stellar pair of starting tackles to protect him.

The Buccaneers will be desperate to find a quarterback in the wake of Brady's retirement. But fans shouldn't believe it's a guarantee the former Heisman Trophy winner will want out of Arizona and become Brady's successor.

