"Kyler Murray may retire at halftime and go play baseball" - NFL fans torch Cardinals QB for dismal showing against Rams

Kyler Murray's performance in the Arizona Cardinals 34-11wild-card round loss against the Los Angeles Rams was as uninspiring as can be. The former number one overall pick threw two interceptions, including a pick-six while being sacked in the end zone.

Fans took to social media to roast Murray for his lowly efforts. Some claimed Murray should retire at halftime and switch his full-time career to baseball. Others couldn't get over how poorly he played in the biggest game of his career.

Particularly in the first half, when Murray looked timid against the Rams pass rush.

Chuck Harris @chuckh3 Kyler Murray's halftime stats:

7/17

28 yards

1.6 average

2 INTs

9.3 passer rating

-1 rush yards on 1 attempt

One of the most popular takes after Murray's poor game was that the quarterback is better off playing baseball. Murray played football and baseball in college but ultimately chose to go the route of playing in the NFL over the MLB.

Sports reporter Billy Heyen was just one supporter of Murray switching sports.

Billy Heyen @BillyHeyen Kyler Murray may just retire at halftime and go play baseball

Expanding on the baseball takes was another fan who made a meme of Murray calling the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics drafted Murray in the first round of the 2019 draft.

That made him the first player in history to be a first-round draft pick in both leagues.

Bryan Baer @baer_squad Kyler Murray on the phone with the Oakland A's after this game apologizing for not picking baseball

Kyler Murray's Pro Bowl selection was criticized based on Josh Allen not making the Pro Bowl when the Cardinals signal-caller did. Allen threw for 12 more touchdowns and 620 more yards than Murray during the season.

Dominic Biondi @DominicABiondi Kyler Murray is a pro-bowl quarterback and Josh Allen is not.

Think about that.



Think about that. Kyler Murray is a pro-bowl quarterback and Josh Allen is not.Think about that.

In addition to the loss against the Rams, Kyler Murray has struggled in big games throughout his playing career. One fan reminded everyone of that on Twitter.

cryptic incognito @CrypticNoHoes KYLER MURRAY CAN NOT PERFORM UNDER THE BRIGHT LIGHTS

Lamar Jackson got roped into the conversation as his lack of postseason success has often been critiqued. Murray and Jackson are two of the brightest young stars in the NFL, but their lack of wins in the playoffs hasn't gone unnoticed.

Tyler Englander @TylerEnglander I'm old enough to remember people killing Lamar Jackson for failing to win a playoff game in his first two seasons. Kyler Murray is on year three.

Jalen Hurts' status as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback of the future was questioned after their loss in the wild-card round Sunday. James Nagle called out the media for questioning Hurts' future, while Murray's future hasn't been as publicized.

James Nagle @NagleNFL

- 53.5%, 258 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs

- 8 carries, 39 yards & 0 TDs



Kyler Murray in his 1st playoff game:

- 55.9%, 137 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

- 2 carries, 6 yards & 0 TDs



Jalen Hurts in his 1st playoff game:
- 53.5%, 258 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs
- 8 carries, 39 yards & 0 TDs

Kyler Murray in his 1st playoff game:
- 55.9%, 137 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs
- 2 carries, 6 yards & 0 TDs

Interesting that only the #Eagles' media will say their QB isn't a starter.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had a hilarious quote comparing Kyler Murray's ghastly pick-six to a play Carson Wentz would make.

Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24



“What in the Carson Wentz was that?!”



Booger McFarland on Kyler Murray's pick 6 throw:
"What in the Carson Wentz was that?!"

The pick-six Murray threw was an NFL postseason record for the shortest (distance) ever. The inexperience showed as Murray was halfway down in the end zone when he threw the ball.

Dwayne Johnson looked on in disgust as a guest on the Manningcast.

Sourdeath Sam @SourdeathSam Shortest pick six in NFL playoffs history is a fitting record for Kyler Murray

The comparisons between Wentz and Kyler Murray were among the most popular takes on social media. Wentz had a solid season but choked when it mattered most in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat Kyler Murray 🤝 Carson Wentz

Finally, the college football subreddit's Twitter joked that Kyler Murray opted out of the game. The message was a humorous play on the numerous college athletes who opted out of bowl games this season.

RedditCFB @RedditCFB Kyler Murray has opted out of the bowl game

What does the future hold for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals?

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

It's unknown what changes could be made by the Cardinals ahead of next season. Kyler Murray will play next season in the final year of his rookie contract.

After that, the Cardinals will have to decide whether he's their long-term answer.

Kliff Kingsbury's status as head coach doesn't appear to be in danger at the time.

The Cardinals' roster is still one of the most talented teams in the NFC. With the San Francisco 49ers and Rams to contend with, ownership must figure out what will need to change for the Cardinals to ascend into true contention.

