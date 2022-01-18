WATCH: Kyler Murray hilariously throws a pick-six as The Rock delivers motivational speech for Cardinals 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn't have the postseason debut he was hoping for. Facing their NFC West divisional rivals in the 34-11 Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Murray and the Cardinals struggled early and they just never had a chance to catch up.

Peyton and Eli Manning's alternate Monday Night Football broadcast, titled the "Manningcast," had its season finale on Monday night during the Wild Card round. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the Manning's guest in the second quarter of Monday's game.

Johnson, who once played football at the University of Miami, thought he would give a motivational speech for Murray and the Cardinals, as they were down 14-0.

"You gotta get after it, you have to operate as if your back is to the wall. It's a back to the wall philospohy. And when your back is to the wall, every moment in life, you have one place to go and that's forward. Let's Go!"- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's motivational speech on Monday night

Unfortunately, as Johnson was giving inspirational advice, Kyler Murray not only threw an interception, but it was a pick six, giving the Los Angeles Rams a larger lead.

After Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's motivational speech was rendered useless, Peyton Manning told Johnson, "Clearly, they could not hear you Dwayne." Just as Johnson took a swig from the bottle that was next to him.

Murray's playoff debut did not go as planned; he went 19/34 with 137 passing yards and two interceptions and no passing touchdowns as the Cardinals lost 34-11.

But it wasn't all on the young quarterback, who was without his top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Rams defense played well, holding Cardinals running back James Conner to just 19 yards on the ground, but he was able to get the lone touchdown for Arizona.

The Cardinals defense, which welcomed back defensive end J.J. Watt, was unable to stop quarterback Matthew Stafford and the explosive Rams offense.

After 13 years in the National Football League, Stafford finally got his first playoff win and he and the Rams will travel cross-country to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in next week's divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Now the Arizona Cardinals will turn their attention to the 2022 NFL season and look to once again be a force to be reckoned within the NFC West.

