The Rock, Larry Fitzgerald and Russell Wilson all set to appear on final episode of ManningCast

Peyton and Eli Manning's alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast, ManningCast, has become widely popular this season. WIth millions of NFL fans tuning in each week to watch the Manning brothers' take on the game, as well as the guest list each week, social media is usually buzzing during and after the broadcast.

While the Week 17 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns was originally set to be the final ManningCast of the season, ESPN added another episode when the network was granted the first ever Monday Night Football Wild Card game.

On Monday, guests for the season finale of the show were announced. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will all appear with Peyton and Eli Manning tonight on the show.

The season finale of Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning will air tonight on ESPN2 during the first ever Wild Card game on Monday Night Football. The game will feature the Arizona Cardinals taking on their NFC West divisional rival Los Angeles Rams at SoFI Stadium. The winner will then travel to Tampa, Florida, next week to face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The guest list for the last episode of the 2021 NFL season was announced on Monday and will feature three guests, instead of the usual four. This means that each quest will likely get more than a quarter.

The first guest of the night will be former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He will provide good insight on the Cardinals game plan and thought process heading into the Wild Card game.

The second guest of the night will be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who played college football at the University of Miami before getting his start in the entertainment business.

The third and final guest of the night is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who actually appeared on the very first episode of the show earlier this season.

The three guests, who aren't currently playing in the NFL playoffs, also won't affect the "curse" that apparently happens when NFL players appear on the show. With Wilson's Seahawks not in the playoffs, there won't be any risk of a possible playoff loss for the guests this week.

There hasn't yet been an official word on whether the ManningCast will return in 2022 and, if it does, how many episodes there will be.

