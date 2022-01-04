Could Larry Fitzgerald sign for the Buccaneers?

Paging Larry Fitzgerald. There is a team that could really use his services right now.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently at a crossroads as they look towards the 2021-2022 NFL playoffs. Weeks ago, the team lost receiver Chris Godwin to a torn ACL, and fellow receiver Mike Evans is playing with a nagging hamstring injury.

And just days ago, the Antonio Brown show reached its series finale as the much-maligned receiver has likely played his last down as a member of the Buccaneers after his now-epic on-field meltdown.

With the injury bug rearing its ugly head on the Buccaneers' receiving core, is there a chance that semi-retired legend Larry Fitzgerald will suit up to help Tampa and close friend Tom Brady?

The Buccaneers can do themselves a favor by inquiring about the services of Larry Fitzgerald

Tom Brady is known to advocate for certain players to join him on the playing field (see Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Richard Sherman as validation).

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is close friends with former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald as they have a podcast together titled Let's Go, along with former sports reporter Jim Gray.

Could there possibly be a chance that Fitzgerald joins Brady and the Buccaneers? Fitzgerald has yet to publicly or officially announce his retirement from the National Football League, so until that happens, anything is possible.

With the playoff coming up and the Tom Brady and @LarryFitzgerald are close friends, they have a weekly podcast together. Bruce Arians is Fitzgerald's biggest fan and the respect is mutual.With the playoff coming up and the #Bucs need for a smart, reliable WR, will he come back for this opportunity? Tom Brady and @LarryFitzgerald are close friends, they have a weekly podcast together. Bruce Arians is Fitzgerald's biggest fan and the respect is mutual.With the playoff coming up and the #Bucs need for a smart, reliable WR, will he come back for this opportunity?

Back in August of 2021, Fitzgerald spoke with Jim Gray on the SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio and had this to say about playing again in the NFL:

"I just don't have the urge to play right now. I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but today, I just don't have that urge."

Of course, the caveat in this quote is that the interview was given back during the summer before the season began.

The playoffs are now almost upon us, and the chase for Fitzgerald's first Lombardi trophy may be the difference in helping him decide if he would consider joining the Buccaneers.

Fitzgerald continued,

"I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

After the interview, Fitzgerald's dad added fuel to the fire by teasing a cryptic message about his son and a likely return to the field.

Fitzgerald is one of the best receivers in the history of the NFL. He is second all-time in career receptions with 1,432, behind only Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald's 17,492 yards receiving is also second all-time, once again, only to Jerry Rice with 22,895.

