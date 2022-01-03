'He needs help' - Tom Brady addresses Antonio Brown's bizarre walkout and release from team

Tom Brady was in his element against the New York Jets on Sunday, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory with a vintage game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to help them improve to 12-4.

Brady's 410-yard performance was one of his best this season, but it was overshadowed by Antonio Brown's bizarre antics during the game. The wide receiver exited the contest on his accord midway through the third quarter when the Buccaneers were down 14.

Field Yates @FieldYates Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. https://t.co/1hwNYei5Fq

Brown took off his shoulder pads and left them on the sideline before throwing some of his equipment in the stands and waving at the crowd while exiting the field.

During the post-match press conference, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed that the team had cut Brown, ending his two-year stint with the franchise. In the aftermath of the win, Buccaneers players dodged questions regarding the wide receiver, but Brady addressed the situation during his post-game press conference appearance.

Brady empathetic towards Brown situation

When asked about Brown's exit from the game and his subsequent release from the team, Brady said:

"I mean it's obviously a difficult situation... Hopefully everyone can do what they can do to help him in ways. You know, he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply, we want to see him at his best. But unfortunately, he won't be with our team anymore."

Brady alluded that Brown's exit won't affect his relationship with the wide receiver, stating:

"We have a lot of friendships that will last. And again, I think the most important thing about football are the relationships with friends and your teammates that go beyond the field."

The veteran quarterback concluded by saying that people need to show Brown some compassion as he's dealing with "difficult things." Brady said:

I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening."

Brady has been a fervent supporter of Brown and will undoubtedly miss his presence on the field. In just seven games this season, the wide receiver hauled in 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown caught three passes for 26 yards in his final appearance for the Buccaneers. Brady had built great chemistry with the veteran wide receiver and would have ideally wanted him to stay with the team at least until the end of the current campaign.

But Brown's bizarre exit against the Jets forced the Buccaneers' hand, who were left with no choice but to move on from the eccentric wide receiver.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar