"He is no longer a Buc" Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown's time in Tampa Bay is done after bizarre exit

After it was discovered that Antonio Brown was using fake vaccine certificates, he was banned from the NFL. There was chatter of him being ignored by Bruce Arians, who had made it a point to get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fully vaccinated. Yet Arians and the Buccaneers opted to give Brown another chance once his suspension had ended.

Unfortunately, it seems Antonio Brown has squandered the goodwill shown to him by the team. The latest incident involving Brown has proven to be the end of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers career.

In the post-game press conference following the Buccaneers' 28-24 win over the Jets, head coach Bruce Arians promptly let the media know that Antonio Brown's time with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers is over, saying.

"He is no longer a Buc"

Antonio Brown loses his rag; by throwing it into the crowd

Antonio Brown has had a lot of issues throughout his career. But perhaps the most bizarre turn of events came today against the New York Jets. Something had clearly upset the wide receiver, though it is unclear what it may have been. One can see Mike Evans trying to calm him down as it becomes clear he is about to lose his composure.

But when Antonio Brown loses it, he loses it big time, and today he quickly reached the point of no return. He ended up taking off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, which he tossed away. He then took off his vest and threw it into the crowd. Finally, he took off his gloves and threw them into the crowd as well.

Antonio Brown was already in what might be called the last chance saloon. However, following his fake vaccination card saga, this was the last straw. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had already taken a massive risk with Antonio Brown and his past record.

From tossing out furniture from his building on the 14th floor that caused an injury to a child below, to overspeeding, which was one of his more minor offenses. Earlier this year, Antonio Brown reached a settlement with his trainer due to allegations pertaining to sexual harassment allegations.

Brown has been barred from participating in youth leagues after domestic incidents. He was also involved in battering a moving truck driver and had to undergo community service along with a psychological evaluation.

Despite all his accompanying baggage, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a punt on Antonio Brown, which ultimately didn't come off. Brown has officially played his last game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, most likely in the NFL.

