Could Steelers declining ticket sales be catalyst for Aaron Rodgers trade?

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly narrowed the list of NFL teams that he will consider playing for in 2022 to four. According to Pro Football Talk, the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos are his finalists.

The Steelers, in particular, stand out as they've never been a team that makes a big splurge in the offseason. The organization's biggest free-agent signing in the last 15 years has been Joe Haden, which shows how conservatively the Steelers run things.

But as Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted Saturday, the Steelers could be enticed to make a splash due to declining ticket sales. The team's average attendance in 2022 was roughly 8,000 tickets below capacity.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Pursuing Aaron Rodgers would be out of character for the Steelers. But so are empty seats at Heinz Field. Reeling in Rodgers would instantly reverse a troubling trend in Pittsburgh. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdzP Pursuing Aaron Rodgers would be out of character for the Steelers. But so are empty seats at Heinz Field. Reeling in Rodgers would instantly reverse a troubling trend in Pittsburgh. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdzP

That's a startling figure for the Steelers, who weren't able to capitalize on Ben Roethlisberger's final season. With local TV ratings also dipping ten percent, a change like bringing in Aaron Rodgers may be necessary.

Of course, attendance isn't the only reason to trade for someone of the caliber of Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers is a far better option than Mason Rudolph, who isn't a popular draw for fans.

Unquestionably, Rodgers would make the Steelers Super Bowl contenders and bring many fans back into their seats in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers would make the Steelers a massive attraction

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers' play on the field speaks for itself. Not only is he the reigning NFL MVP, but he's also widely regarded as one of the most accurate passers to ever play.

He'd be teammates with Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson, two young players with a lot of untapped potential. T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick figure to lead the defense, which has led the NFL in sacks for the past five seasons.

Admittedly, his lack of postseason success is glaring. But in an era with Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning, Rodgers ranked just below Brady in Pro Football Focus' career grades of the last 15 years.

Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke PFF career grades for QBs 2006-2021



1. Tom Brady 98.5

2. Aaron Rodgers 97.9

3. Drew Brees 97.2

4. Peyton Manning 96.6

5. Patrick Mahomes 94.5 PFF career grades for QBs 2006-20211. Tom Brady 98.52. Aaron Rodgers 97.93. Drew Brees 97.24. Peyton Manning 96.65. Patrick Mahomes 94.5

Rodgers' controversial off-the-field opinions are as widely recognized as his talents on the gridiron. Whether you like him or not, Rodgers has the power to draw people in and react with what he says.

Although he's disliked by many because of his antics in the media, he possesses the kind of personality that will draw fans in at Heintz Field. For a team as storied as the Steelers, filling up their stadium again should be a top priority goal for next season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar