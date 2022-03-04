NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers aggressively evaluating QB options to find Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the lookout for Ben Roethlisberger's replacement and will leave no stone unturned, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

With Roethlisberger retiring at the end of last season, Pittsburgh needs a new signal-caller. Rapoport appeared on NFL Live and stated that all options for a new quarterback to replace Roethlisberger are on the table for the AFC team.

"All of the options are on the table for the Pittsburgh Steelers," he said. "So when you ask, Is it going to be a team that's going to investigate the veteran trade market? Is it going to be a team that's going to take a hard look at all of the quarterback prospects coming out of this? The team is going to look inside the roster, and maybe it's someone like Mason Rudolph. The answer is yes. The answer is yes.

"And for Kevin Kolbert, what I had always heard was that he is not going to step away as the GM. He is not going to kind of walk off into the sunset to get a retirement or a job with less responsibilities. It's not gonna happen till he finds a franchise quarterback, so yes, they are going to take a hard look at the quarterback prospects. Twenty would not be too early to take one of the top quarterbacks in this draft," Rapoport said.

Steelers could look for a veteran to replace Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers GM Kevin Kolbert at the NFL Combine

With the Steelers in desperate need of a new quarterback, the franchise could turn to available veterans, according to Rapoport. Several are available, with Jimmy Garoppolo and Mitchell Trubisky being the two thought to be moving on from their respective teams and the most gettable.

"I would also expect him to look at some of the guys who could be potentially traded. Jimmy Garoppolo would certainly be a name to keep an eye on there," Rapoport said.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet



(@DKSportsbook) Mitch Trubisky is (+1000) to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers next season Mitch Trubisky is (+1000) to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers next season 👀(@DKSportsbook) https://t.co/sKfS30VDGQ

"You also have Mitchell Trubisky, who is a free agent gaining some steam and some buzz in Indianapolis, someone who could come in as a starter. All of the options are in the mix for the Steelers."

There is still plenty to play out for the Steelers as the organization embarks on a new NFL season without Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since 2003.

With a loaded defense and some serious weapons on offense, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be one solid quarterback away from becoming Super Bowl contenders next season.

