3 logical QB options for Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger 

With the recent news of Ben Roethlisgerger officially retiring from the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are losing their franchise quarterback this offseason. After the loss of such a stable building block for the team, most expect the Steelers to take a dive next season.

However, it doesn't have to be that way. If the Steelers can land a quality quarterback in the next couple of months, they have a shot to tread water or even grow next season.

Here are three logical options for quarterback that could fit in with the Steelers in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers top options for quarterback

#1 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is at the top of every quarterback-needy franchise's wishlist. While his life expectancy in the NFL is on borrowed time as the quarterback is staring 39 years old in the face, he is still as reliable as ever.

That said, the shocking 13-10 Divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers has tempered expectations for him in the playoffs in 2022. That said, wherever Rodgers plays is almost instantly guaranteed a playoff berth.

Steve Palazzolo @PFF_Steve If Aaron Rodgers wants to win a Super Bowl, I don’t see how moving from the NFC North to the AFC West would help his chances If Aaron Rodgers wants to win a Super Bowl, I don’t see how moving from the NFC North to the AFC West would help his chances

Rodgers has been clear in not wanting a rebuild, which leaves the team as a great finalist. They have weapons on offense with Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, and (for the moment) Juju Smith-Schuster.

Coupled with a defense that has the NFL's sack leader, Pittsburgh could jump into top seed territory next season if they get the old man.

#2 - Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is coming off a tough season in which his squad went 7-10 and while he was recovering from a severe finger injury, the team essentially nose-dived. There could not have been a more eye-opening season about the work that needs to be done with the roster.

However, after a 2021 offseason that saw the quarterback's future with the franchise already questioned, a move for Wilson seems to make sense.

If the Steelers can land him, they wouldn't need to worry about a quarterback for likely another decade. Wilson still has plenty of gas in the tank and they could essentially roll along as if Ben Roethlisberger had not retired.

Last season, Wilson threw for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, beating Roethlisberger's 22 touchdowns and ten interceptions, despite playing in fewer games.

#3 - Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills

After Wilson and Rodgers, the options become much more limited. While Deshaun Watson would normally be an obvious favorite, there is still uncertainty concerning his future in the midst of sexual assault allegations.

Mitchell Trubisky has a 12-4 season under his belt with the Bears, proving that if the pieces are good enough, he can put together a solid season. Of course, Trubisky wouldn't be a long-term solution and the Steelers would likely need to draft a quarterback this season or next.

That said, beggars can't be choosers. Perhaps after spending a season with a winning organization, Trubisky has learned some new tricks.

