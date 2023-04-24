Could Texans go extremely left field? 2023 NFL mock draft simulator sees Houston trade down twice and still win big

The NFL draft is just days away, and all the major networks have mock drafts coming out their ears, but in Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator, the Houston Texans will do something no one will see coming.

Holding the No. 3 pick, the general thought is that the Texans will select a quarterback. Just who it will be is unknown as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are are highly touted prospects.

But the mock draft simulator has the Texans being involved in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Take a look below.

So, the Texans trade down to No. 7 and get three extra picks in Nos. 38, 70 and 109 while sending the No. 3 pick to Las Vegas.

@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive "I don't know how the Houston Texans don't draft a QB with the number two pick" "I don't know how the Houston Texans don't draft a QB with the number two pick"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive https://t.co/qNHooKo2s5

If Houston does that, it will likely end any hopes of drafting a top-tier quarterback, but perhaps the franchise and coach DeMeco Ryans is OK with Davis Mills for this year.

But despite the trade down, the Texans still land an absolute monster at No. 7 in Georgia Bulldog Jalen Carter. That is clearly a win for Houston, and Carter will improve last year's 27th-ranked scoring defense.

Which way will Texans go on draft night?

Ryans at the NFL combine.

While the mock draft simulator has Houston trading down to No. 7, it doesn't seem feasible for the franchise to miss out on a quarterback.

While Davis Mills was serviceable last season despite a 3-10 record, surely Houston sees someone like C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson as a more viable option going forward.

If not, then perhaps they have an eye on next year's draft that will see Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Michael Pratt and Jordan Travis as first-round selections.

Another left field idea is that the Texans look to fortify their defense and go after Will Anderson Jr. or another body like Carter. Houston was the 27th-ranked scoring defense last year, allowing 24.7 points per game so adding some defensive firepower also seems like an option.

It will make for fascinating viewing to see what Houston does on draft night. But holding the No. 3 pick, surely the franchise will take a quarterback and set itself up for future success, right?

