Could Tom Brady possibly look into NFL ownership? Buccaneers QB's tryst with Miami hints at future plans

By LaDarius Brown
Modified Dec 02, 2022 01:45 PM EDT
Tom Brady has accomplished nearly everything that an NFL player could ever accomplish: winning Super Bowls, MVPs, and breaking records. Yet, there's one more thing that the 45-year-old quarterback can still achieve in this league: becoming an NFL owner. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Miami Dolphins wanted to add the 15-time Pro Bowler as a minority owner.

The plan was to obtain Brady's rights as a player and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and have them work together. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be a free agent after the 2022 season. This would give him the right to select a new team next year should he want to play for another team.

Conversely, if any deal were to come with any guarantee of an ownership stake, it could create a dilemma of sorts. Should the three-time NFL MVP be a quarterback and owner simultaneously, it would require a three-quarters vote from the other NFL teams. The league has a ban on anyone playing for a team while having an ownership stake in another NFL team. Doing so steers clear of any possible conflict of interest.

If he were to retire and become a part-owner of a team and then attempt to come back as an active player, the rules wouldn't change. Tom Brady would need the same three-quarters vote of consent to become a player/owner.

Tom Brady's net worth

Tom Brady's net worth is reported to be around $250 million, according to most sources. However, Forbes has him at $83.9 million. Forbes reports that $31.9 million comes from his salary as the remaining $52 million comes from endorsements. Brady launched the TB12 lifestyle brand and cofounded Autograph, an NFT company that raised $170 million in a Series B funding round announced in January 2022.

The former New England Patriots star started 199 Productions in 2020, a nod to being the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. The company develops documentaries, films and television shows. Yet, Tom Brady and his net worth reportedly took a hit after the cryptocurrency company crashed and filed for bankruptcy. He and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, had shares in the company.

