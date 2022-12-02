In pictures: Gisele Bundchen’s $1.3 million Miami Beach cottage as Brazilian supermodel moves on from Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady parted ways a few weeks ago and released individual statements about their confirmed divorce. While it is disheartening for fans to witness, the two celebrities will work to grow individually. However, reports had been hinting at marital problems for months.

Bundchen, who recently moved into a house near Brady's in Florida, also purchased a small cottage. However, this purchase was made before their divorce was finalized and even before Brady reversed his retirement.

The house is nowhere near the mansion Brady and Gisele Bundchen were building in Miami. But the $1.3 million cottage seems to be a cozy place for the Brazilian supermodel.

The place has been renovated, but was originally built in 1940. Bundchen herself oversaw the makeover, hoping to further modify the three-bedroom, 1540 square-foot all-white space.

The small property boasts a brick driveway, complete with a small lawn, foyer steps and a great room. This room is the living room, which comes with an amazing fireplace and dining area.

The kitchen is equipped with elegant and sleek cabinets, with white coloring providing a pleasant vibe. Of course, no house can be complete without a posh marble kitchen island.

The backyard and patio are well designed and comfortable enough for guests and families to enjoy.

The bathroom is just as elegant, complementing the house well. Glass and golden accents enhance the room, spacious enough with enough drawers for storage.

That being said, other reports add that this house might not be for Bundchen herself. It could be a small escape for her and the children, Vivian and Benjamin, or a place for relatives, guests and nannies to stay over.

Gisele Bundchen spurges on a $11.5 million mansion in Miami

The modest cottage is not the only property Bundchen has purchased in Florida.

Another house, worth $11.5 million, seems to be her new residence. Probably meant to help her and Brady co-parent the children, the mansion is much fancier.

The new house sits on a 18,400 square-foot lot, with the house covering 6,600 square-foot in area. It will have five bedrooms and six bathrooms, opening to a stunning 92-feet waterfront. If one wanted, they could swim from Brady's place to Bundchen's.

Furthermore, Gisele Bundchen was looking for houses ever since Brady took a 11-day leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

