Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen has bought an $11.5 million mansion in Miami: Buccaneers QB has a new neighbour 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed their divorce a few weeks ago, putting an end to countless rumors surrounding their marriage. Thankfully, their separation hasn't affected their relationship with their children. Both Brady and Bundchen are determined to co-parent, which means staying in close proximity even after breaking up.

Earlier this month, Bundchen bought a lavish $11.5 million mansion in Miami. Interestingly, her new home is close to Tom Brady's. Naturally, this is a way for the former couple to parent more efficiently.

The property is, of course, marvelous. It's probably not as extravagant as their previous under-construction house, but it still boasts many amenities.

The 6,600 square-foot house sits on a 18,400 square-foot lot, complete with five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms along a 92-feet waterfront. If you wanted to, you can probably take a swim from Bundchen's place to Brady's.

Furthermore, Bundchen was apparently looking for homes when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star took a 11-day absence from training camp. Sources added that her house-search indicated that she was already done with their marriage.

The listing also adds that the Brazilian model's new home comes with 25-foot ceilings. It is equipped with a home theater, office, playroom and a kitchen that opens up onto a patio. They also have an overzied dock, perfect for the vibe of the home, which has massive terraces for them to enjoy.

Earlier, Bundchen also purchased another property in Miami, worth under $2 million. The supermodel will probably use it as an office.

Have Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen already moved on?

Tom Brady and Gisele at the Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams game

Though it has only been weeks since Tom Brady and Bundchen parted ways, there have been multiple rumors about their dating lives. Bundchen has been linked to her Jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valante, who accompanied her on a Costa Rica vacation. However, sources have denied any possibility of a relationship:

“Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half."

Valante apparently helps train Bundchen as well as her kids.

While there have been no proper dating rumors for Brady, the NFL QB has been linked to golf star Paige Spiranac. Fans tagged her on Twitter, urging Brady to consider dating the popular YouTuber. Spiranac thanked fans for praising her, but did not address the link up with Brady.

As of now, the 45-year-old seems focused on the Bucs and this season's Super Bowl.

