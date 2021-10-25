COVID protocols force Buccaneers' Richard Sherman to take on role of assistant coach

Cornerback Richard Sherman is working in a very different role this weekend.

With Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross out due to COVID-19 protocols, Sherman will step in as a temporary assistant coach, Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Sherman was ruled out earlier in the week with a hamstring injury, which could cause him to miss several games.

Schrager reported that the cornerback coached the defensive backs throughout the week in Tampa and will serve as an "assistant coach" on the sidelines, which suits Sherman as he stated upon signing with the Buccaneers.

I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group. I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will officially take over Ross' responsibilities, but that did not stop him from praising what Sherman brought to the room since the Buccaneers signed him on September 29th.

Here is what Todd Bowles had to say about Sherman:

Well, he brought a lot of intelligence and experience. It's different when players hear it from other players. To see somebody of that calibre come in here and learn what he did in those amount of days, it's unfortunate he got hurt, but he's been a big help on the sidelines as far as coaching in practice and in games, helping Dee (Delaney), helping Pierre (Desir) and helping all the corners and safeties from that aspect to see things differently and give them little tops that way. I think that has been worth its weight in gold.

Sherman, Buccanneers, and Tom Brady

The 11th-year veteran Sherman joined the Buccaneers in Week 4 before the win against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, and played three games in 12 days after not having practiced or played in 288 days, according to ESPN.

Sherman had a turbulent offseason as a free agent and was recruited to Tampa by quarterback Tom Brady.

He's the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it's a very difficult opportunity to pass up.

Buccaneers' injuries

Injuries are plaguing the Buccaneers' secondary particularly hard; besides Sherman, the Bucs are without cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis, and strong safety Curtis Riley. Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is also out.

The offense has problems too, with both tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown injured.

