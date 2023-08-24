Cowboys' AT&T Stadium set for $180,000,000 renovation with re-imagined suites to host FIFA World Cup 2026: Report

AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys, has one of the top stadiums in the NFL as many teams have taken a page to replicate the stadium. Now, the home of the Cowboys is set to undergo a massive $180 million makeover.

A big reason for the renovation is that the stadium has already been chosen as a venue host of the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Officials in North Texas are pushing for AT&T Stadium to host the WC final.

Per paperwork filed with Texas state regulators, the stadium will get considerable interior renovations of its premium clubs and suites. The work will begin next January and continue through July 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The privately funded initiative is part of a larger, $295 million set of stadium upgrades signed off by team owners in 2022.

In terms of attendance, the Dallas Cowboys remained the NFL’s perennial leader last season with an average of 93,465 per game. HKS Inc. is listed as the design company on the filing for the remodeling job expected to cover. 575K square feet.

When did the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium first open?

It first opened in May 2009 and hosted its first-ever Super Bowl in February 2011. The Cowboys' first-ever home game at the venue was a preseason game versus the Tennessee Titans in August 2009.

The stadium capacity is listed at 80K, making it one of the biggest stadiums in North America.

It’s the third-largest NFL stadium in the league behind MetLife Stadium (82.5K) and Lambeau Field (81,441). AT&T Stadium has an expandable capacity of 100K, which is second to SoFi Stadium, which holds 100,240 fans.

Given that the Cowboys' home is a popular stadium in a big metropolitan area, it is a popular location to hold major events from other sports. For example, the Cowboys' stadium will host the 2030 NCAA Final Four.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 303 votes