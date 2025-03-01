Cowboys billionaire owner Jerry Jones once made major move for his $26,700,000 Esports franchise

Jerry Jones' ownership of the Dallas Cowboys yielded successful results in the 1990s, and with time, he has shifted his focus to the younger generation through Esports.

In 2021, Jones made a major move when he sold his shares in Complexity Gaming. However, the acquisition allowed the dilution of it to secure shares in Toronto-based GameSquare Esports. At the time of the acquisition, CompLexity Gaming was valued at $26.7 million (per SportsPro).

It was reported in June 2021 that the Dallas Cowboys-backed Complexity Gaming shareholders received $83.3 million worth of common shares priced at $0.32 or 0.40 CAD. Following the acquisition, Jones, Goff and founder Jason Lake, owned 47% shares in the GameSquare Esports. They also increased their investment by $14 million/17 million CAD through private placement.

Jones explained the decision to invest in GameSquare Esports.

“Professional gaming has grown at an incredible pace in the three-and-a-half years since our group acquired Complexity," Jones said in a statement in 2021. "I am confident that the partnership with GameSquare will fast-track revenue growth at Complexity while staying true to the team’s commitment to winning.”

GameSquare's chief executive Justin Kenna called it a "natural fit."

“compLexity’s rich history in esports and gaming was a natural fit for GameSquare as we strive to build the future of esports,” Kenna said.

Jones and Co. also benefitted from the transaction as GameSquare’s content creation, sales, marketing and branding expertise helpedthe expansion of the franchise.

Jerry Jones continues to make strides in Esports industry

In 2017, Jerry Jones and his family, alongside, John Goff of the Goff Capital, joined hands with Complexity Gaming CEO Jason Lake. After the acquisition, Lake remained in his role while fellow co-founder Jason Bass sold his interest in the company. Goff and Jones became the new majority shareholders of the company.

In a statement released in November 2017, Jones talked about the acquisition.

“The growth in professional gaming is incredibly significant,” Jones said in a statement. "We are proud to be stepping into this space with John Goff and an industry icon in Jason Lake. The synergies here are endless and I'm confident our resources will continue the growth of Complexity for years to come.”

Jones and Goff have climbed higher in the Esports industry after GameSquare Esports acquired Engine Gaming and Media in 2022, moving to the NASDAQ stock market.

