Cowboys-Commanders weather report: What's in store for Week 18 at FedEx Field?

At FedEx Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys will square off in a top-versus-bottom NFC East matchup.

The Cowboys will automatically earn the NFC East and the #2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs if they triumph.

The Commanders' supporters may wish to ruin the Cowboys' chances of winning the divisional crown, even if they have no chance of qualifying for the postseason.

The Commanders are not alien to defeating the Cowboys on the final day of the regular season; in the 2022 campaign, they managed to overcome the Cowboys even though they entered Week 18 with a 7-1-8 record.

In that game, Sam Howell, the quarterback for Washington, got his first career start and completed 169 yards of passing with a touchdown. To earn divisional bragging rights on Sunday, he'll have to repeat that performance.

The Commanders' 26-6 victory against the Cowboys last season effectively indicates that anything is possible in divisional games.

What is the weather like on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland?

On Sunday, the Cowboys will play the Commanders at FedEx Field on the road. There is a 55% probability of rain with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Though precipitation is predicted in the morning, the weather should be mostly pleasant, with wind gusts of about eight miles per hour.

As long as it remains dry, offensive weapons from both teams should be unaffected throughout the game.

How to watch and stream Cowboys vs Commanders in Week 18?

On Sunday, January 7, at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders to conclude the regular season.

Losing against the Cowboys will earn the Commanders the No. 2 overall choice in the 2024 NFL Draft, although it is probably not something they will be very concerned about. They will want to put forth all effort to defeat the Cowboys and deny Dallas the NFC East title.

Fox will air the divisional match. On call for the game will be play-by-play reporter Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Greg Olsen, sideline reporter Erin Andrews, and sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi.

All the information you need to watch and stream the game is below:

Date and Time: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

Live streaming: SlingTV, FuboTV