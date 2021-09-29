Cowboys fans fume over missed TD call by refs against the Eagles

Dallas Cowboys fans were left fuming after referees missed a Dak Prescott touchdown in the Monday Night Football game against the Eagles. The Cowboys ran a quarterback sneak at the goal line, and Dak Prescott reached the ball out Drew Brees style.

The ball looked like it broke the plane before the Eagles knocked it loose and recovered the ball. Replays indicated the ball broke the plane, yet the call on the field stood. It was a bizarre turn of events, and it left a cloud hanging over the officials. Cowboys fans were not impressed, and they let the NFL know.

Cowboys fans rage at officials.

As is typical in 2021, Cowboys fans took to social media to vent their frustrations. In the end, it didn't matter, but it again highlighted how poor officiating is in the NFL. A billion-dollar sports league seems to experience significant issues with the officials every week. It is maddening.

Week 3 was another lousy week for the referees. As is tradition, the Detroit Lions lost on a play that should never have happened after the play clock hit zero. That cost the Lions a win.

The NFL competition committee is fortunate that the mistake against the Cowboys didn't hurt Mike McCarthy's team. The Cowboys took care of business, demolished an outmatched Eagles team, and announced themselves as NFC East favorites.

If the Cowboys had have lost on Monday night, this error from the officials would have made all the headlines. They are one of the biggest teams in the NFL, and Jerry Jones is one of the most influential owners in the league. The fact that all scoring plays get reviewed makes this even more bizarre.

The officiating crew had the chance to look at the replay and make the correct call. Instead, they made a ridiculous, hideous error.

Also Read

The NFL has an officiating problem, and the Dallas Cowboys were impacted yesterday. It is something that the league needs to sort out as the games will only get more critical as the season goes on.

The best thing the Cowboys did was ignore the error. They re-focused and dominated a poor Eagles team. The Cowboys look like the class of the field in the NFC East, and they are more than talented to win the division. They'll just hope that no more rubbish decisions hurt them in close games.

Edited by LeRon Haire