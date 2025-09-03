Cowboys Fantasy Football Injury Update: Latest update on Trevon Diggs, Perrion Winfrey and more ahead of Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys will have a lot of eyes following them this season, more so after they shockingly traded veteran linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, ending a four-year relationship with one of the best defensive players in the league. Dallas will kick off the 2025 season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, on Thursday.

They entered the first week of the regular season with a couple of players on the injury report, with some key pieces drawing concern ahead of this matchup.

Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football Injury Update Week 1

Trevon Diggs injury update

The last two years have been ruthless for Trevon Diggs. The veteran cornerback suffered two straights season-ending knee injuries, the most recent happening in December 2024.

The All-Pro suggested he would return late in September, but his comeback is official after he was a full participant in Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's practice sessions. He has no tag for Thursday's matchup, meaning he'll be good to go against the Eagles.

A five-year veteran, Diggs has played 58 games, recording 215 sacks, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovered and 20 interceptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. The Lone Star's defense wasn't as dominant last season and fans hope that Diggs' return can bring a spark back.

Perrion Winfrey injury update

The controversial Perrion Winfrey hasn't had the career many thought he would have when the Cleveland Browns drafted him with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played 13 games with the Browns before being cut due to off-field issues and one with the New York Jets in 2023.

Winfrey signed a two-year, $2,035,000 deal with Dallas in the offseason to join his third team in the league. He was on track to make the team's season debut roster against the Eagles until he suffered a back injury in Sunday's practice. Winfrey was a DNP on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, ultimately being ruled out for Thursday night's game.

Osa Odighizuwa, who re-signed with the team in the offseason, is expected to start a right tackle, with Solomon Thomas on the bench.

Other Cowboys injury update

Only two other players featured on the Cowboys' injury report this week.

T Tyler Guyton (knee) (no designation)

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) (no designation).

The game is scheduled at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

