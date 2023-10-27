Cowboys great Michael Irvin refuses to get on board with Jerry Jones’ NFL Trade Deadline plan

The NFL trade deadline nears the end next week. Seeing the deadline fast approaching, analyst Michael Irvin isn't happy with what Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have done, or haven't done.

The deadline for players to be traded ends on October 31, and some teams are expected to make some moves before it. The Cowboys' division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade earlier this week when they acquired two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans.

With the roster they have now, Irvin thinks that Dallas would benefit from a trade or a couple to add more pieces to their roster. He said:

"I really do believe Jerry thinks that he has a team right now. But the issue is when you're seeing Philadelphia turn over every rock trying to find players, bringing in Julio Jones on offense, going to get a safety from Tennessee for defense. And I wish Jerry would be kind of giving that message, "We're always looking.'"

Irvin added:

"This game right here should be your final because if I saw Michael Gallup playing like Michael Gallup played eight years ago, if I saw Brandon Cooks doing things, then I will say you're good enough right now. But right now, we saw peaks last in the last game. They haven't shown enough for me to be saying that I'm outta the business to trade this."

Jerry Jones is willing to make a trade but won't initiate talks

Jerry Jones during Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

While many want the Dallas Cowboys to make a trade or two before the deadline, the team isn't opposed to that happening. However, as per Adam Schefter, Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that he won't initiate trade talks.

The Cowboys have been linked to potentially pursuing Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The last time Dallas made an in-season splash trade was when they acquired Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders five years ago.

The clock is ticking on Dallas to improve their roster, and it seems like they may hold tight once again.