"We’ve been kicking a** here" - Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy fires up Dak Prescott and co. heading into the bye week

Five consecutive wins have the Cowboys sitting atop of the NFC East division. After a painful 2020 season, the Cowboys are riding a wave that currently has them in a great position for playoff seeding.

Head coach Mike McCarthy fired up Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys players after defeating the New England Patriots in overtime last Sunday. The Cowboys are now 5-1, tied for second-best record in the conference.

Mike McCarthy fires up Dak Prescott and the Cowboys

Mike McCarthy's team heads into the bye week high on confidence and wins. He wanted to make sure his team received a loud and clear message from him.

Several prominent media members criticized McCarthy in the aftermath of the game for questionable clock management decisions.

Nevertheless, Prescott dragged his team to victory, and the Cowboys looked like a happy team in the post-game celebrations.

Prescott and company get a week off to recover before they take on the Vikings on Halloween.

McCarthy and the Cowboys are riding the wave of momentum into the bye week

Mike McCarthy spoke after the Patriots game about his team's mindset and how they've bounced back from last season:

"I can't speak for the whole locker room, but I think I would be correct saying we don't even talk about last year. We don't think about last year. Last year was more for the off-season. You look at our roster, we've had tremendous amount of change. So, last year was a learning experience. I talked about knowledge and experiences that you encounter throughout this game. Our guys, we've had a very productive start to the season. Most important thing is not wavering. These guys have really prepared the right way, and also handling success. We just took another step with another win and the way we won, and where we won, and we need to handle that. This is my first time going through with this team, and that's really what my focus is and clearly their focus."

Coach McCarthy continued as he praised the veterans and youngsters in his squad. The Cowboys made clutch plays at critical moments to win the game on Sunday:

"I think they believe. I just feel they have such a strong confidence. Like I said, we have -- a number of our veterans that have a lot of individual success, and even with an extremely young group that's just learning and figuring out. So, I just think that the chemistry and the combination of youth and the veterans is excellent. We got a great vibe. They just believe the way we're going about it. We practice these end of game situations, and it's great. It's like anything in this game. It's great to be able to work on certain things, and when you get the opportunity in the game and get the results, that's gratifying. This is a big win. This is a confidence win for us. We needed this. This is definitely a nice step in the right direction."

Also Read

Mike McCarthy certainly feels like the Cowboys can take colossal confidence and momentum into the bye week and beyond. His team is rolling right now, and the Cowboys are starting to gallop into real contention. No wonder Mike McCarthy was so hyped at the end of the game.

Law Nation Sports @LawsNation Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb 🔥🔥🔥 walk-off Touchdown!!! Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb 🔥🔥🔥 walk-off Touchdown!!! https://t.co/ed0sUWVIlR

Edited by LeRon Haire