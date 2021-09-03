'Cowboys just made a huge mistake by not signing Cam Newton': Skip Bayless upset with McCarthy's decision

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is not on the Dallas Cowboys' radar despite the team missing an experienced backup QB. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told the media on Thursday that signing Newton is not something the team is considering.

"I think he has a ton of football left," McCarthy said of Cam Newton. "We're very excited about the group we have."

Longtime Dallas Cowboys fan and Fox Sports 1 host Skip Bayless is clearly unhappy with McCarthy’s comments and his team’s position regarding Cam Newton. In classic Skip Bayless fashion, he let his thoughts known on his daily sports talk show “Undisputed” with Shannon Sharpe.

Jerry Jones: Sign Cam Newton. He was made to play for America's Team. Great showmanship. No threat to Dak. If necessary, could certainly win more games than Cooper Rush. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 1, 2021

Bayless thinks the team being featured on "Hard Knocks" has gotten to their heads.

"It's starting to feel like my team is getting fuller and fuller of itself because its on Hard Knocks," Bayless said. "All of a sudden my team is acting like its defending champs of the National Football League. They're conducting themselves with Bucs like arrogance."

He went on to discuss McCarthy's comments about Cam Newton from his press conference yesterday.

"If you heard these remarks from Mike McCarthy yesterday, you'd say this team is riding high, man. This team is in charge of this league right now." Bayless exclaimed. "This team is saying we are good, we are excited abut what we have in house, we don't need Cam Newton, we're America's Team."

Bayless offended by McCarthy's comments about Newton

The veteran sports talk show host was not impressed with what Mike McCarthy had to say about the former Panthers and Patriots QB.

“I’m reading these comments from Mike McCarthy and they’re offensive to me. I can’t defend what Cam didn’t do in New England last year but i’m still a fan of his. I’m talking about a baller, a man who won the MVP, the hard way,” Bayless said.

Bayless was of the opinion that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would be keen to have a high-profile player like Cam Newton on the roster this season.

"Cam is a huge name with a huge following and I think my quarterback Dak Prescott has proven he's good enough that he wouldn't be under threat from Cam Newton. I also think that what Cam brings to the quarterback room and practice field will help spark Dak."

Cam Newton in February



"There aren’t 32 quarterbacks better than me."pic.twitter.com/twNS7GsKCK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 1, 2021

As of September 3, Cam Newton has not signed with any team for the 2021 NFL season.

