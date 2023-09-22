Cowboys' Micah Parsons goes on heated rant against ESPN analyst's take on Trevon Diggs' injury

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL injury in practice yesterday. This is a huge setback for the Cowboys, who were emerging as a strong Super Bowl contender.

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker turned ESPN analyst Bart Scott had a controversial take regarding Diggs' injury.

Scott said this on First Take:

"This is a major, major blow for Dallas, and like Stephen A always says, 'Just wait, something bad always happens.'"

Scott faced a lot of backlash for his comments on social media, and even Micah Parsons called him out.

"Wtf ?? He ole hating a** old head!! Lame asf!! This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!"

Stephen A. Smith usually pokes fun at the Dallas Cowboys, but he was also not happy with what Scott said. Ryan Clark was also quick to let Scott know that his comments weren't appropriate.

It will be interesting to see if the ESPN analyst apologizes to Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys in his next appearance, as the situation has certainly boiled over.

After Parsons' comments', Scott retaliated, saying his words were taken out of context.

"Been called a lot of stuff in my life lame isn’t one of them. Was never joking about a injury. Was speaking of bad luck & how a SB contender loses one of their most important players in there scheme. Get out your feelings and taking the statement out of context."

Parsons didn't hold back and doubled down:

"Im not arguing with a grown a** man on Twitter ! You a lame, keep my brother name out your mouth ! Get a new segment cause the one you had today was trash!!"

Micah Parsons will have more responsibility after Trevon Diggs' injury

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Since Trevon Diggs is out for the season, the pressure increases on Micah Parsons to step up. Parsons has started the season phenomenally and many view him as an MVP candidate. But with their star cornerback out, it will be interesting to see how he handles the adversity. Stephon Gilmore will also have to step up in the absence of Diggs.

The Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, and it will be a good opportunity for them to experiment with things without their CB1.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.