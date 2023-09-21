Micah Parsons has shown himself to be one of the NFL's top linebackers, and he's just in his third season. Parsons, like many other players, leans on his faith, and the 24-year-old expressed how it shapes his life.

In an interview with Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the linebackers highlighted what his faith means to him:

“This isn’t new. Me and my homie, we talk about our faith and stuff every day. He sends me daily devotions. He was like, 'You want a book yourself or you can start bringing up the topics.'

"And I was like, 'Just send me it.' So, he sent me the book. And so far I’m getting pretty good at it. Like, I’m trying to learn more about my faith and where I’m going to be."

Parsons added:

"And the importance of just staying in the moment, and it’s OK to appreciate your successes and appreciate who you are and what you are. Because God made you for who you are and it’s important for all people to understand, ‘It’s OK. You’re going to be great.

"Don’t be down on yourself. Like, you’re perfect. And when you say you’re not perfect and you’re not good for who you are, you’re basically criticizing God. God made you who you are, and you’re special in your own way. Always remember that. So, tap into your daily devotions.”

The Penn State star was taken 10th by the Dallas Cowboys and was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 2021 season.

He had 84 tackles, 13 sacks and 20 tackles for loss that season. Micah Parsons also finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting to T.J. Watt.

Micah Parsons and his 2023 season

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

The young Cowboys star is off to another great start with seven tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in two games this season. Parsons is looking for his third straight season with double-digit sacks.

Last season, he had 13.5 sacks and once again finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He's eligible for a contract extension following the conclusion of this season but will have one year left on his rookie deal.

We'll see how the Cowboys linebacker fares the rest of this season as his faith is his beacon of light.