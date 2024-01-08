Cowboys opponents in 2024: Which teams will Dallas play home and away this year?

The Dallas Cowboys have made it to the NFL playoffs once again this season. Mike McCarthy's side clinched the NFC East division and will square off against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Although the Cowboys will be focused on their NFL playoff game against the Packers, they now know their opponents for the 2024 season.

The official NFL schedule for Dallas is yet to be released, so we don't know the dates and times for these matchups. However, the Cowboys are aware of the teams they will come up against in the regular season in the next campaign.

Complete 2024 NFL schedule for Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' 2024 NFL schedule will feature:

Home games:

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away games:

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Houston Texans

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

A must-watch Dallas Cowboys game in 2024

There are some mouthwatering games in store for the Cowboys in 2024. However, one that stands out from the rest will be the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys will make the trip to Paycor Stadium next season and a clash between top quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow could prove to be a thriller.

Who will be the most important player for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 season?

The Cowboys have a few big-name players on their roster. However, it's hard to pick anyone bigger than Dak Prescott.

Prescott is enjoying one of his best seasons with the Cowboys this campaign. He looks a lot more settled in Dallas after a few challenging years.

If Prescott can guide the Cowboys to a deep run in this season's playoffs, there is a chance that Dallas could go on and win the Super Bowl, something Jerry Jones' team hasn't done since 1996. However, we will have to wait and see whether the signal-caller can continue his momentum in the postseason.