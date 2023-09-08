Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses timeline on Dak Prescott's contract extension after Joe Burrow's $275,000,000 deal

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has opened up on the timeline for Dak Prescott's contract extension.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced a mega extension for Joe Burrow (five-year, $275 million, including $219.01 million guaranteed), which makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. After this signing, many wondered what that meant for quarterbacks who are in need of contract extensions.

Prescott currently has two years left on his deal, but Dallas could get out of it after this season. With that, reporters asked Jones if they would sign the quarterback to an extension, and Jones gave a unique answer.

The Athletic's Jon Machota tweeted:

"I didn’t really understand the answer, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan about getting Dak Prescott’s next contract done now before the franchise QB market climbs even higher: “Unless, you’d have to cut four players right now to do that right now. And no, I want to use those players this year to win now.”

As Machota tweeted, what Jerry Jones said was a bit confusing, but it can be taken to mean that he is unwilling to compromise his roster right now.

Jones has been vocal in his desire to keep Dak Prescott in Dallas. Just earlier this week, Jones was asked about Prescott and said he expects the quarterback to be with them for a long time. Here's what he said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas:

"We expect Dak to be with us a long time. And, yeah, we'll always [be] working around it with several machinations of numbers that would work."

Dak Prescott's stats

Dak Prescott was drafted in the fourth round in 2016 by the Dallas Cowboys and became the starting quarterback right away when Tony Romo got injured.

Prescott has now been the Cowboys' starting quarterback for seven seasons and is 61-36 as a starter and has thrown for 24,943 yards, 166 touchdowns, and 65 interceptions.

Last season, Prescott went 261-for-394 for 2,860 yards 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. The turnovers have been an issue for Prescott, who has vowed to limit the turnovers this season.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys traded for Trey Lance

An interesting wrinkle to Dak Prescott's contract situation is the fact Jerry Jones traded for Trey Lance.

Lance was drafted third overall in 2020, but due to injuries and other situations, he hasn't played much and fell out of favor in San Francisco. Adding Lance surprised many, and perhaps if Prescott struggles, he could be the Cowboys' new starting quarterback.