What happened to Jerry Jones? Latest update on Cowboys owner's health after minor accident

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was involved in a minor accident and taken to a nearby hospital for reasons that were preventative.

Dallas executive vice president and Jones' son Stephen Jones, stated that his father was released from the hospital and everything is “all good.” The 79-year-old owner is now resting at his home after being discharged.

The incident took place a little after eight o’clock p.m. eastern time near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas, Texas, which is when emergency automobiles sprang into action. Jones suffered “minor injuries,” but there is no evidence as to whether the owner was the driver or the passenger of the vehicle.

Jones bought the team from owner and friend H.R. Bright back in 1989 at the age of 46 for $140 million dollars, the biggest deal at that time for the acquisition of a franchise.

To equate that $140 million to today’s money, it’d be $302.6 million. Since owning the team, Dallas has made it to the playoffs 16 times, including a stretch of six straight seasons (1991 – 1996).

From 1991 – 1996, Dallas won three Super Bowls (1992, 1993, and 1995 seasons), winning 70 games in that time frame, which was tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the most wins.

That 1995 season was the last time Dallas made it to the Super Bowl. They’ve lost in the Wild Card round five times and the Divisional round four times since the 1995 season.

The Cowboys owner is currently the third-richest owner in the NFL at $10.6 billion dollars, trailing Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper ($16.7 billion) and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke ($10.7 billion).

Jones and the Cowboys Entering the 2022 NFL Season

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

For Jones, winning the Super Bowl is always the highest priority. He hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy in January 2020 to be the one to lead them. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay back in the 2010 season.

Dallas finished with a 12-5 record last season before losing 23-17 in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas will look to go further this year and aim to break their lengthy Super Bowl drought.

