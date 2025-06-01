  • home icon
Cowboys post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualties ft. Damone Clark

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 01, 2025 14:20 GMT
Cowboys post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualties ft. Damone Clark
Cowboys post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualties ft. Damone Clark

The Dallas Cowboys had a forgettable 2024 regular season. They posted a 7-10 record and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020. It was a huge disappointment as they were a perennial postseason team.

With the 2025 regular season around the corner, let's look at a handful of post-June 1 cut candidates.

5 Dallas Cowboys players who could be salary cap casualties

5. DaRon Bland, cornerback

DaRon Bland is a one-time Pro Bowler and league interceptions leader. However, his contract is something that Dallas could conveniently get out of.

Additionally, the Cowboys have been linked to Jalen Ramsey. There might be only enough room for one alpha-type cornerback alongside Trevon Diggs.

4. Trevon Diggs, cornerback

Perennial Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs is a potential candidate for a post-June 1 cut. The lockdown cornerback has been injured for most of the past campaigns, and his money could be used in a different spot.

However, Ramsey's potential arrival could soften the blow of losing a proven performer.

3. Malik Hooker, safety

Malik Hooker is fresh off his fourth season with the Cowboys. He has been a decent caliber starter during his time in Dallas, but there's a chance that it might be time for the team to move in a different direction.

The Ohio State Buckeyes product thrives as a single-high safety; however, new Cowboys new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus prefers using split safeties. The franchise could save a decent amount by cutting him ahead of his final year.

2. Donovan Wilson, safety

According to Sports Illustrated, the Dallas Cowboys could save $7 million by making Donovan Wilson a post-June 1 cut. It could be a necessity if the franchise opts to retain Malik Hooker and his steady production.

1. Damone Clark, linebacker

Damone Clark has functioned as a utility player. However, he lost his starting job in the 2024 campaign, and was limited to mostly special teams snaps.

That makes Clark the premier post-June 1 cut candidate. His $3.4 million cap savings could be used to improve other parts of the Cowboys' defense ahead of a crucial 2025 regular season.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
