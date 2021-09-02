Dallas Cowboys 2021 practice squad: New additions, signings and rumors

The Dallas Cowboys' practice squad is starting to take shape after day one of the waiver wire. Cut weeks are always hard for players and coaches. Young men get told they aren't good enough, and on the whole, most of them never play in the NFL. However, there is one avenue for salvation -- the practice squad. It allows players to work with coaches and be on standby if anything happens to the main roster.
The Cowboys' practice squad got its first dose of new acquisitions on Wednesday. Coaches are reluctant to let good players go, but the rules regarding the 53-man roster are strict. Due to the substantial depth on the Cowboys roster, they were always going to disappoint some players. The silver lining is that the Cowboys' practice squad is a talented, hard-working unit.
Current Dallas Cowboys practice squad
- QB Ben DiNucci
- WR Osirus Mitchell
- RB JaQuan Hardy
- S Tyler Coyle
- FB Nick Ralston
- DE Austin Faoliu
- OL Isaac Alarcón
- C Braylon Jones
- WR Brandon Smith
- S Darian Thompson
- CB Deante Burton
- TE Jeremy Sprinkle
- DT Justin Hamilton
- CB Kyron Brown
Ben DiNucci is the headline addition to the Cowboys' practice squad. The youngster performed admirably as a replacement for Andy Dalton in 2020. After getting cut on the last day of August, DiNucci is back in the building. His addition to the Cowboys practice squad is a boost for him and the team.
Training camp performer Jeremy Sprinkle snatches a tight end spot on the Cowboys' practice squad. Furthermore, Dallas gets an infusion of excitement from wideouts Brandon Smith and Osirus Mitchell.
There is also room for "Hard Knocks" star Isaac Alarcon, who joins the Cowboys' practice squad as part of the NFL's international player pathway. Alarcon's acquisition leaves three vacant spots on the practice squad.
Who could join the Cowboys' practice squad?
With three spots open, it opens up some intriguing possibilities for the Cowboys. Another running back is being touted as a possible signing. Rico Dowdle is injured, and it always helps to have insurance at the position.
The quarterback is another area of concern. Dak Prescott is still recovering from that horrific injury, and Cooper Rush and Will Grier are the only other active quarterbacks on the roster. DiNucci's addition to the practice squad alleviates some pressure, but the Cowboys could sign another player.
Camp quarterback Garrett Gilbert did not clear waivers as the Patriots scooped him up. Will Grier joins as the third-string quarterback. In an ideal world, the Cowboys would add one more to evaluate and keep in the building.
The only position the Cowboys didn't add to on the practice squad was an off-ball linebacker. Leighton Van Der Esch is a significant injury concern, and the Cowboys are light in the position room. In fairness, there aren't many linebackers available at the moment.