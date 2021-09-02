Dallas Cowboys 2021 practice squad: New additions, signings and rumors

The Dallas Cowboys' practice squad is starting to take shape after day one of the waiver wire. Cut weeks are always hard for players and coaches. Young men get told they aren't good enough, and on the whole, most of them never play in the NFL. However, there is one avenue for salvation -- the practice squad. It allows players to work with coaches and be on standby if anything happens to the main roster.

The Cowboys' practice squad got its first dose of new acquisitions on Wednesday. Coaches are reluctant to let good players go, but the rules regarding the 53-man roster are strict. Due to the substantial depth on the Cowboys roster, they were always going to disappoint some players. The silver lining is that the Cowboys' practice squad is a talented, hard-working unit.

Cowboys have released QB Ben DiNucci, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 31, 2021

Current Dallas Cowboys practice squad

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Osirus Mitchell

RB JaQuan Hardy

S Tyler Coyle

FB Nick Ralston

DE Austin Faoliu

OL Isaac Alarcón

C Braylon Jones

WR Brandon Smith

S Darian Thompson

CB Deante Burton

TE Jeremy Sprinkle

DT Justin Hamilton

CB Kyron Brown

Ben DiNucci is the headline addition to the Cowboys' practice squad. The youngster performed admirably as a replacement for Andy Dalton in 2020. After getting cut on the last day of August, DiNucci is back in the building. His addition to the Cowboys practice squad is a boost for him and the team.

Training camp performer Jeremy Sprinkle snatches a tight end spot on the Cowboys' practice squad. Furthermore, Dallas gets an infusion of excitement from wideouts Brandon Smith and Osirus Mitchell.

There is also room for "Hard Knocks" star Isaac Alarcon, who joins the Cowboys' practice squad as part of the NFL's international player pathway. Alarcon's acquisition leaves three vacant spots on the practice squad.

Cowboys OL Isaac Alarcón, who was profiled on Hard Knocks, won’t be making the 53-man roster, source said. But the Mexico native will remain with Cowboys on practice squad as a roster exemption, part of the NFL International Player Pathway program. His journey continues. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2021

Who could join the Cowboys' practice squad?

With three spots open, it opens up some intriguing possibilities for the Cowboys. Another running back is being touted as a possible signing. Rico Dowdle is injured, and it always helps to have insurance at the position.

The quarterback is another area of concern. Dak Prescott is still recovering from that horrific injury, and Cooper Rush and Will Grier are the only other active quarterbacks on the roster. DiNucci's addition to the practice squad alleviates some pressure, but the Cowboys could sign another player.

Camp quarterback Garrett Gilbert did not clear waivers as the Patriots scooped him up. Will Grier joins as the third-string quarterback. In an ideal world, the Cowboys would add one more to evaluate and keep in the building.

The only position the Cowboys didn't add to on the practice squad was an off-ball linebacker. Leighton Van Der Esch is a significant injury concern, and the Cowboys are light in the position room. In fairness, there aren't many linebackers available at the moment.

