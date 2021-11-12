"That's nonsense" - Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb left livid over repeated fines

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was exactly what was expected when he was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. In college, the receiver was heralded for his ability to not only catch the football but to make plays across the field once the ball was in his possession.

As Exhibit A, in Week 6 of the NFL season, Lamb caught the game-winning 35-yard touchdown pass in overtime to defeat the New England Patriots with a score of 35-29.

As Exhibit A, in Week 6 of the NFL season, Lamb caught the game-winning 35-yard touchdown pass in overtime to defeat the New England Patriots with a score of 35-29.

However, there has been something that has recently caught the ire of Lamb, and he would like clarity on the matter.

CeeDee Lamb is not fine with the being "fined"

The next time Lamb is penalized for having his jersey untucked, it will cost him a $46,350 fine.



The next time Lamb is penalized for having his jersey untucked, it will cost him a $46,350 fine.

One thing rival NFL fans and players can agree on is the fact that the NFL levies fines quicker than Peyton Manning used to release his passes. This rings true for CeeDee Lamb as well.

The Cowboys receiver has been fined several times by the league. Most of these fines have been related to his jersey being untucked, which is a violation.

Lamb has also been fined for wearing his socks too low, as well as for an illegal block.

And most recently, when Lamb caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime in a Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, he waved goodbye to Jalen Mills, a cornerback for the Patriots.

The action resulted in a $10,300 fine, just adding to the list of many.

Lamb stated the following, which sums up his feelings about the situation:

"I just don't understand why I'm always the one getting fined for some reason."

Even fellow Cowboys receiver and friend Amari Cooper chimed in over the fines that continue to pile up for Lamb by insinuating that Lamb does not like money.

Lamb responded to Cooper's assertions with the following:

"I would kind of think the same thing, but I do love money. For those that don't know, I do like money. It's kind of just critiquing myself a lot more on what they're expecting and be better."

During a Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, it appeared that Lamb was being choked in an altercation with Vikings safety Harrison Smith. Lamb admitted that the referee in that game said that Smith's thumb was stuck in Lamb's helmet, which is why Smith was not fined for choking.

After the explanation, Lamb stated,

"That's crazy. That's nonsense."

Will Lamb play Sunday with an injured ankle vs. the Falcons?

Last week, Lamb injured his ankle in practice. Despite a limited week of practice, Lamb did suit up to play against the Broncos for Week 9, in which the Cowboys were upset by a score of 30-16.

However, barring any significant setbacks, Lamb is expected to start against the Atlanta Falcons.

