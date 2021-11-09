Cowboys fans angry at NFL for not suspending Vikings’ Harrison for choking CeeDee Lamb 

Last week, Ceedee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys traveled to Minnesota to take on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings minus Dak Prescott. Back-up Cooper Rush took to the field and performed rather well in his first NFL start.

With Rush under center, Dallas came away with an unlikely 20-16 victory thanks to a late touchdown pass to Amari Cooper from Rush. After the game, much of the fanfare was centered around Rush and the Cowboys for their victory, which not many saw coming.

However, in the days after the game, video surfaced online about an incident between Cowboys receiver Lamb and Vikings defender Harrison Smith.

In a footage shared online, the Vikings defender is seen tackling and choking Lamb while on the sidelines after the play had finished. Despite the clear and obvious footage, the NFL is yet to fine Smith for his actions and it is likely that the league will not penalize Smith.

Does the action warrant a fine? Judge for yourself:

Bootleg Fantasy Football @BootlegFantasy Harrison Smith choking CeeDee Lamb was maybe the weirdest cheap shot I’ve seen in a while. Fine the man. Harrison Smith choking CeeDee Lamb was maybe the weirdest cheap shot I’ve seen in a while. Fine the man. https://t.co/jDggTNNjAq

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The NFL didn't fine #Vikings S Harrison Smith, whom #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb claimed in a mic'd up segment “was choking the s*** out of me on the sideline." Multiple league officials reviewed the play and it appeared Smith's thumb accidentally was caught in Lamb's chinstrap. The NFL didn't fine #Vikings S Harrison Smith, whom #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb claimed in a mic'd up segment “was choking the s*** out of me on the sideline." Multiple league officials reviewed the play and it appeared Smith's thumb accidentally was caught in Lamb's chinstrap.

In the video, Smith can be seen with his arm around Lamb's neck. When the play is over, a player will naturally let go. However, for some reason, Smith did not. Because the NFL has not taken action against the Vikings defender, Twitter was quick to respond and Cowboys fans were angry and rightly so.

Kim Stinnett @kestinn

I saw that and couldn't believe that a flag wasn't thrown. I was like y'all didn't see that?! The announcers didn't even acknowledge it... @BootlegFantasy WTF NFL Do Better!!I saw that and couldn't believe that a flag wasn't thrown. I was like y'all didn't see that?! The announcers didn't even acknowledge it... @BootlegFantasy WTF NFL Do Better!!I saw that and couldn't believe that a flag wasn't thrown. I was like y'all didn't see that?! The announcers didn't even acknowledge it...

Lord&Savior Kellen Moore(6-2) @Dak4isGOD @NotThuhnuj @BootlegFantasy Remember different rules apply to the cowboys. We get fined and flagged for playing football while other teams can physical harass the cowboys with no call @NotThuhnuj @BootlegFantasy Remember different rules apply to the cowboys. We get fined and flagged for playing football while other teams can physical harass the cowboys with no call

tdotstarr @tdotstarr @nflcommish I know we are gonna see a huge fine and a possible suspension for Harrison Smith after he purposely tried to choke out CeeDee Lamb... Right?? @nflcommish I know we are gonna see a huge fine and a possible suspension for Harrison Smith after he purposely tried to choke out CeeDee Lamb... Right??

Everyone's perspective on the incident is different and some have said that Smith's glove simply got caught under the chinstrap of Lamb's helmet. Whatever the case may be, it didn't stop Lamb from putting up serious numbers in the game.

The second-year receiver caught six balls for a total of 112 yards and was the Cowboys' second-leading receiver on the night, behind only Amari Cooper (eight catches, 122 yards).

Lamb is having an incredible season for the Cowboys this season. In his eight games, the 22-year-old has caught 41 passes for 632 yards and four touchdowns. Lamb is only 300 yards away from equalling his total from last season in which he played 14 games.

He is quickly establishing himself as a bonafide receiver for the Cowboys. Some have argued that he is the team's number one receiver. After their blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, next up for Lamb and the Cowboys are the Atlanta Falcons.

