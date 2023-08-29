Cowboys roster projection: Which NFL stars could get cut in 2023? 

The deadline for final roster cuts is tomorrow, and the Dallas Cowboys have some important decisions to make on their 53-man roster.

Without further ado, check our projection for the 53 players for Dallas' 2023 season:

Dallas Cowboys' 53-Man Roster Projection

Quarterback

Who's in: Dak Prescott, Trey Lance, Cooper Rush

Who's out: None

No questions. All three quarterbacks make the roster. The Cowboys recently released Will Grier after the Trey Lance trade.

Running back

Who's in: Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn

Who's out: Ronald Jones II, Malik Davis, Hunter Luepke

Even though Vaughn's size made him fall on the draft, he made enough plays to guarantee a roster spot and a role. Ronald Jones' career seems to be over.

Wide receiver

Who's in: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, Kavontae Turpin

Who's out: Jose Barbon, Jalen Brooks, Dontario Drummond, David Durden, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston, Tyron Johnson, Jalen Moreno-Cropper

The starting trio is set, but Gallup might see his snap count diminish once the team shifts to 11 personnel. Kavontae Turpin is set for a breakout year.

Tight end

Who's in: Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Sean McKeon

Who's out: Princeton Fant, Seth Green, John Stephens Jr.

Jake Ferguson is set to become TE1 following Dalton Schultz's departure from the Cowboys during free agency. McKeon gets the nod as a surprise blocker.

Offensive lineman

Who's in: Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, T. J. Bass, Asim Richards, Matt Waletzko, Josh Ball

Who's out: Chuma Edoga, Earl Bostick Jr., Matt Farniok, Brock Hoffman, Alec Lindstrom, Alex Taylor.

This group isn't as deep as before, but the starting five is still awesome. Josh Ball will go to the IR after surviving the cuts, which should open up a roster spot for Matt Farniok or Brock Hoffman.

Defensive lineman

Who's in: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr., Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, Johnathan Hankins, Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston

Who's out: Quinton Bohanna, Ben Banogu, Viliami Fehoko, Tyrus Wheat.

The biggest question here is about Gallimore. What do you do with him? His development has not come as expected, but for a team pushing for a Super Bowl appearance, you try to build upon his flashes.

Linebacker

Who's in: Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, Jabril Cox, Devin Harper, Isaiah Land, DeMarvion Overshown (season-ending IR)

Who's out: Malik Jefferson, Durrell Johnson

Overshown's situation is disappointing because he was set to have an important role on the Dallas Cowboys defense before his ACL tear. Isaiah Land lands on the roster after his great preseason. Parsons is on the above group after his full-time switch to EDGE.

Cornerback

Who's in: Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, Eric Scott Jr., Kelvin Joseph, Jourdan Lewis

Who's out: Myles Brooks, Josh Butler, C. J. Goodwin, Nahshon Wright, D'Angelo Mandell.

Jourdan Lewis' situation is a fluid one, as the Cowboys might carry him on the roster just like they did with Michael Gallup last year. This is a very good group for Dallas.

Safety

Who's in: Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse, Markquese Bell, Israel Mukuamu

Who's out: Tyler Coyle, Sheldrick Redwine, Juanyeh Thomas.

Like with the cornerbacks, this group has enough quality to do some damage and enough depth in case anything happens. Malik Hooker's health is always a question.

Special teams

Who's in: Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg

Who's out: None

All special teams' spots are set.

