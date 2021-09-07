NFL Season Preview: 3 Reasons why the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl

Reasons why the Cowboys will win the Superbowl

The Dallas Cowboys arrive into the 2021 NFL season with an opportunity to restore their reputation. After a sour 2020 season, the Cowboys know they are under pressure to deliver. The NFC East title is a must if Mike McCarthy has designs on keeping his job.

That is the bare minimum that the Cowboys nation desires. After that, the Cowboys hold a burning desire to scratch the 26-year Superbowl itch. Lombardi trophies are the only currency that counts in Dallas, and there are several reasons why the Dallas Cowboys could win the Superbowl in 2021.

1 - Dak Prescott is the best quarterback in the NFC East

In order for the Cowboys to mount a Superbowl run, they must take care of business in the NFC East. Dak Prescott's return provides the Cowboys with the perfect shot to do that. Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts are young players still learning their trade. Meanwhile, Ryan Fitzpatrick is a maverick quarterback infamous for good play and meltdowns.

By comparison, Prescott is a bonafide elite quarterback. Despite concerns about his ankle and shoulder, Prescott is easily the best signal-caller in the NFC East. He shares a healthy relationship with his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. That is positive when Fitzpatrick and Hurts are new to their jobs, and Daniel Jones is in just his second year under former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.

The continuity that Prescott and Moore have is significantly positive. In tight divisional games, Prescott is a man that Cowboys fans believe in, as do the coaches. Prescott has elite leadership skills, and in challenging moments, he is clutch.

2 - An elite offense

When the Cowboys went 13-3 in 2016, they did it behind a brilliant offensive line. That offensive line is a bit older and more battle-hardened, but they are still a top unit. That line also holds a lot of experience that should help protect Prescott in his comeback year.

Ally, alongside elite receivers and the Cowboys, has all the makings to be a top-five offense. That is what they were before Prescott's injury. The Cowboys' potent offense could power the Cowboys to a Superbowl run.

3 - Micah Parsons could be special

After bottoming out in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys defense endured a makeover in the offseason. The crowning jewel of the refit was landing Parsons. Parsons is a generational linebacker who can transform a defensive unit.

Parsons is the generational talent that the Cowboys needed. His leadership skills have already shone in training camp, and he has already built a fruitful relationship with Jaylon Smith. The linebackers in Dan Quinn's system are tasked with playing multi-dimensional roles. Parsons can drop into coverage, spy quarterbacks, run downhill through the B gap and rush the passer. He could propel the defensive unit into the top 16.

