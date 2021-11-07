Cowboys vs. Broncos injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The red-hot Dallas Cowboys will host the struggling Denver Broncos in Week 9 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Cowboys have won six straight games and have kept pace with the best teams in the league. Dallas is playing like a legit Super Bowl contender and while quarterback Dak Prescott has been critical to their success, the team's performance in his absence last week is further proof that their 2021 roster is built to win.

Last week, the Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak against the hapless Washington Football Team but lost star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the trade deadline. The Broncos have gone from contenders to pretenders in four weeks.

Ahead of what has the makings of a lopsided game, let's have a look at the injury report and the probable starting lineup for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Broncos injury report

Dallas Cowboys

Player Position Injury Game Status Amari Cooper WR Hamstring Questionable CeeDee Lamb WR Ankle Questionable Blake Jarwin TE Hip Out Tyron Smith T Ankle Out

Denver Broncos

Player Position Injury Game Status Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee Questionable Mike Purcell DL Thumb Questionable Caden Sterns S Shoulder Questionable Graham Glasgow G Hip Questionable Malik Reed LB Hip Questionable Garrett Bolles T Ankle Out

Cowboys vs. Broncos starting lineups

Dallas Cowboys

- Dak Prescott | HB - Ezekiel Elliott | FB - Sewo Olonilua | WR - Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Terence Steele, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Brandon Knight

DL - Tarell Basham, Randy Gregory, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown | S - Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger

Denver Broncos

QB - Teddy Bridgewater | RB - Melvin Gordon, Andrew Beck | WR - Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick | TE - Noah Fant | OL - Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Andersen

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris | LB - Justin Strnad, Stephen Weatherley, Micah Kiser, Jonathon Cooper, | CB - Ronald Darby, Patrick Surtain | S - Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons | K - Brandon McManus | P - Sam Martin

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar