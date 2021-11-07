Cowboys vs. Broncos prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will be aiming to make it seven wins on the spin when they host the Denver Broncos for their Week 9 clash on Sunday.

The Cowboys have been unstoppable since their opening day loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dak Prescott has justified the hefty contract extension the Cowboys gave him in the offseason by playing at an MVP-level. And depsite their star quarterback's absence last week, the Cowboys managed to get a win over the Minnesota Vikings away from home.

The Broncos, meanwhile, snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a gritty 17-10 win over the Washington Football Team. The Bronocs started the season 3-0 but then lost four on the trot, severely denting their playoff hopes. They also traded franchise cornerstone Von Miller before the trade deadline, perhaps indicating that they are ready to build for the future.

Cowboys vs. Broncos match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Broncos betting odds

Spreads

Dallas Cowboys: -10.0 (-115)

Denver Broncos: +10.0 (-115)

Moneyline

Dallas Cowboys: -480

Denver Broncos: +350

Totals

Dallas Cowboys: U49.0 (-110)

Denver Broncos: O49.0 (-110)

Cowboys vs. Broncos betting picks

Von Miller's loss is a significant blow for the Broncos defense. Dak Prescott's life will be a lot easier on Sunday with the eight-time Pro Bowler now in Los Angeles with the Rams. Without Miller, the Broncos won't be able to put a lot of pressure on Prescott. And despite having an excellent secondary, the quarterback has enough weapons to make the Broncos pay in the passing game. Prescott for 2+ passing touchdowns and a Dallas win is a money-maker.

Cowboys vs. Broncos key injuries

Dallas Cowboys

WR Amari Cooper (Hamstring): Questionable

CeeDee Lamb (Ankle): Questionable

Denver Broncos

T Garrett Bolles (Ankle): Out

DL Mike Purcell (Thumb): Questionable

Cowboys vs. Broncos head-to-head

The Cowboys and Broncos have faced each other 13 times in the NFL. Dallas holds a 8-5 lead in all-time head-to-head between the two teams.

The Cowboys have won each of the last six meetings between the two teams.

Cowboys vs. Broncos Prediction

The Cowboys are too good and too talented for the Broncos to usurp.

Prediction: Dallas wins by more than 10 points.

Edited by Shivayan Roy