Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Which team has the better WR trio?

In potentially one of the most exciting games the NFL can offer this season, the Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The argument about which quarterback is better can go on for ages.

21-year veteran Tom Brady is seen as the greatest of all time. While Dak Prescott's numbers do not lie. Prescott was on pace to have a monumental season before he went down with a pedal ankle fracture. Injury aside, Prescott looks set to bounce back in a big way as Brady looks to continue his ageless dominance. Here's a look at which team has the better WR trio.

Which WR will produce more on Thursday night football?

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers

Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup.

The Cowboys have one of the best WR groups in the league. They come in at #2 on the pro football focus list heading into the 2021 season. Amari Cooper ended the 2020 season with 1,114 yards and 5 TDs. CeeDee Lamb had a spectacular rookie season, where he pulled in 935 yards and 5 TDs. The numbers that Lamb put up had him in the running for rookie of the year.

Last but not least is Michael Gallup. He posted 843 yards, also with 5 TDs. Both Lamb and Gallup were very close to having 1000 yard seasons. Those numbers should rise now that Prescott is back under center.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR group currently sits right above the Cowboys. Ranked at #1 for the 2021 season, there is plenty of talent to go around in the same fashion.

Mike Evans had fewer yards last season but more than double the TDs of Amari Cooper. Evans logged 1,006 yards and 13 TDs in the 2020 season, while Chris Godwin had numbers similar to Gallup. Godwin hauled in 840 yards with 7 TDs. Antonio Brown was brought in during late October of the 2020 season. He only played 8 games but racked up 483 yards with 4 TDs at the end of the season. Brown signed a one-year deal to return to the Bucs for 2021.

Mike Evans says Bucs offense of "miles ahead" of where it was in 2020. https://t.co/JMHj0vzfne — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 6, 2021

Whichever quarterback is better can be the subject of conversation for this game, but needless to say, expect a lot of fireworks to come from both ends of these offenses. Comparing these two WR groups is like comparing apples and oranges. They will both have a very successful season however for this matchup, the Bucs will likely seem like the better unit.

More importantly, which defense is set to take on WR of this caliber? Because the Bucs have a better defense, expect their WR room to have much more success against a weaker Cowboys defense. The Dallas Cowboys defense is ranked towards the bottom of the list on fantasy projections, so expect Mike Evans to have himself quite a day.

