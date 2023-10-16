Cowboys vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, and Picks - October 16 | NFL 2023 Season

The 3-2 Dallas Cowboys head to Los Angeles to play the 2-2 LA Chargers in Monday Night Football to conclude Week 6 of the NFL season. Dallas is coming off a 42-10 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers and are 1-2 in their last three.

Los Angeles is on a two-game win streak and coming off a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and before that, they beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-24.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

Date & Time: Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Spread

Cowboys -1.5 (-110)

Chargers +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cowboys -122

Chargers +102

Total

Over 51 (-110)

Under 51 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Picks

The Dallas Cowboys were blown out last week, but they did play one of the NFL's best defenses in the 49ers. This week, against the Chargers defense, Dak Prescott should bounce back in a big way, so take him to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -135.

Another good pick is Austin Ekeler to record over 49.5 rushing yards, as he is back in action and should be a full go, which makes 49.5 rushing yards seem low.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Key injuries

Cowboys

T Chuma Edoga (illness), questionable

CB C.J. Goodwin (pectoral), out

S Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring), doubtful

LB Leighton Vander Esch (concussion), out

Chargers

LB Joey Bosa (toe), questionable

S Alohi Gilman (heel), doubtful

WR Joshua Palmer (groin), questionable

CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), doubtful

TE Donald Parham Jr. (wrist), questionable

DL Nick Williams (back), questionable

Cowboys vs. Chargers: Head-to-head

The Dallas Cowboys are 7-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Chargers. They last played in September of 2021 with the Cowboys winning 20-17, which snapped their three-game losing streak.

Cowboys vs. Chargers prediction

The Chargers are getting Austin Ekeler back, but if Joey Bosa can't go, that is a big knock for an already weak defense. Dallas' offense should be able to exploit Los Angeles' defense to get the win and cover the spread.

Prediction:

Dallas edges out a 31-28 win to improve to 4-2 on the season.

