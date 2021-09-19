Cowboys vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Dallas Cowboys continue their trip on the road as they head west to California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys will be desperate to kickstart their season after narrowly losing out to the Buccaneers on opening night.

The Chargers return home after an impressive road victory against the Washington Football Team. Sophomore sensation Justin Herbert will be looking to put on a show in front of his home fans for the first time. It's a big clash in Week 2 of the NFL season, and the Cowboys and Chargers will be hungry to take the win.

Match Details:

Fixture - Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date and Time - 19/9/2021 at 16:25 EST

Venue - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Betting Odds per BETONLINE (Cowboys +158, Chargers -178)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Picks - Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have won five games in a row, and they should be covered in this game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Key Injuries (Cowboys), Michael Gallup, DeMarcus Lawrence, Donovan Wilson. (Chargers) Nasir Adderley. Bryan Bulaga

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers head-to-head (Cowboys), W 6, L 5, (Chargers), W 5 L 6

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers predictions - Cowboys 27 - Chargers 33

The offensive line is gelling slowly and rookie Rashawn Slater impressed everyone on his NFL debut. The home advantage will give the Chargers a slight edge, as will the play of Justin Herbert. DeMarcus Lawrence's absence will hinder the Cowboys' efforts to pressurize Herbert.

Herbert is excellent in a clean pocket and he is fearless on third downs. Being good on third downs is critical in the NFL. Dak Prescott should enjoy another strong outing as the Chargers' secondary is still adapting to Brandon Staley's defensive scheme.

PFF @PFF Highest-graded QBs on non-play action passes in Week 1:



Furthermore, Staley's scheme should aid Zeke Elliott's attempts to get back to form. The Bucs stacked the box to shackle the Cowboys runner, and the Chargers will leave a light tackle box as they sell out against the pass.

Prediction: This game has all the hallmarks of becoming a shootout. Justin Herbert will power the Chargers to a thrilling victory as he takes another step forward on the road to stardom.

