  Cowboys vs. Commanders Inactives Today: Who is out for Week 7 NFC East showdown?

By Arnold
Modified Oct 19, 2025 14:06 GMT
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys will lock horns with the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T from Arlington, Texas.

Ahead of the Cowboys vs. Commanders matchup, here's a look at the inactive players on both teams.

Who are the inactives for the Cowboys today?

  • Trevon Diggs, CB (concussion)

Diggs is the only inactive player for the Cowboys. The cornerback reportedly had a mysterious accident at home on Thursday night and is ruled out for the clash against Washington.

"Trevon Diggs came in this morning with some concussion symptoms after having an accident at his home," Cowboys coach Bran Schottenheimer said on Friday. "He's been checked out by our doctors and is in the protocol and will miss the game."
Schottenheimer did not reveal what caused Diggs' concussion.

Who are the inactives for the Commanders today?

  • Deebo Samuel, WR (Heel)
  • Terry McLaurin, WR (Quad)
  • Noah Brown, WR (Groin)

The Commanders will be without three wideouts when they travel to face Dallas. Samuel (Heel), McLaurin (Quad) and Brown (Groin) are the three players who are on the inactive list.

The good news for Washington is that star quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against the Cowboys after being on the injury report due to a knee issue during the week.

How to watch the Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 7 game? TV channel and live stream details for NFC East contest

The Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 7 game will be broadcast live on Fox, where Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.

Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 7 clash:

  • Game date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • TV channel: Fox
Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
