Cowboys vs Commanders Week 12 Thanksgiving game injury report: Latest on Antonio Gibson, Rico Dowdle, and more

The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders battle on Thanksgiving, and both teams have different agendas heading into this one. The Cowboys will look to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Commanders need a bounce-back effort after losing to the New York Giants.

Dallas (7-3) is the overwhelming favorite heading into this Week 12 clash and is looking for 12 straight wins at AT&T Stadium. Meanwhile, Washington is sitting at 4-7 on the season and in desperate need of something to bounce their way.

Whether or not that is at the AT&T Stadium on national television is unknown, but on paper, it looks like a Herculean task for Ron Rivera's team to get anything from the contest.

Week 12 Thursday Night Football: Cowboys injury report

Dallas is relatively healthy after its 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, and being a short week, some players have pulled up a bit sore from the contest.

Per USA Today, Rico Dowdle is questionable, Jayron Kearse is doubtful and that is it. So Dallas is coming into this game in good shape and health-wise, and we imagine that if there is any doubt over whether Kearse is 100 percent, Mike McCarthy will not hesitate to rest him this week.

Week 12 Thursday Night Football: Washington Commanders injury report

While Dallas is healthy coming into this Week 12 matchup, the same can't be said for Washington, as Rivera's team has been hit hard by several injuries.

James Smith-Williams, Alex Armah and rookie Emmanuel Forbes are all out for the game, while Antonio Gibson and Khaleke Hudson are listed as questionable.

So Washington won't have its full array of talent for this one, and in truth, the Commanders likely needed it, but the game isn't played on paper, and Rivera will fancy his team's chances of an upset.

How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football: TV channel, live stream details and more

The Cowboys again host a Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium with the thought that it will again be a sold-out affair and a ratings boom.

With Dallas being in such good form and Washington not so much, the thought is that this one could get ugly and in a hurry. But it is a division game, and you never know how things will pan out.

Dallas needs a win to move to 8-3 and go closer to the Eagles (9-1), who lead the division and the NFC, while Washington needs a win to improve to 5-7 to keep its faint playoff hopes alive.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

TV CBS / FuboTV

CBS / FuboTV When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, 3:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, 3:30 p.m. CT Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Live stream: Paramount+