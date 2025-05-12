Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 season opener: 5 storylines to look forward to feat. Philly raising Super Bowl banner

The NFL announced the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4, to kick off the 2025 NFL season.

The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and ahead of the season opener, here are five storylines to look forward to.

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 season opener: 5 storylines

#1, Eagles raise Super Bowl banner

The biggest storyline for the season-opening game in the NFL is always the Super Bowl banner being raised.

The Eagles won their second Super Bowl, so Philadelphia fans will get to see the banner go up.

It's also a special moment for the players who were on the team as they get to be honored in the stadium forever.

#2, How does Brian Schottenheimer coach?

Although a lot of the focus will be on the Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys have a statement to make in Week 1.

The Cowboys decided not to bring back Mike McCarthy as the head coach and hired longtime coordinator and assistant coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer is a first-time NFL head coach, so it will be interesting to see how he fares and calls games.

#3, Will the Eagles continue to dominate?

Eagles won the Super Bowl last season - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia was dominant last season, but this is a new season with some new players.

However, the Eagles brought back most of their core, which will help Philadelphia be one of the top teams again. However, every season is different, so it will be intriguing to watch if the Eagles' defense can still be as dominant as they were last season.

Jalen Hurts and the offense also have pressure to go out and produce.

#4, Will the Cowboys be better in 2025?

Dallas had a horrible 2024 season in large part due to an injury to quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott has the highest cap hit in 2025, and he has plenty of pressure on himself. He was injured in 2024, which led to Dallas having a horrible season.

In Week 1, Prescott needs to show he can help Dallas be one of the top teams in the NFL and show he is healthy.

#5, Will the Eagles have another undefeated year against Dallas?

Philadelphia dominated the Cowboys in 2024 and it was a big reason why the Eagles won the NFC East and why Dallas missed the playoffs.

Last season, the Eagles were 2-0 against Dallas, outscoring the Prescott-less rivals, 75-13.

Philadelphia is a 7-point favorite against Dallas in Week 1.

