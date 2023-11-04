Cowboys vs Eagles Week 9 Predictions, Odds, and Picks - November 5 | 2023 NFL Season

The 5-2 Dallas Cowboys play the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dallas enters this matchup off a 43-20 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams and is on a two-game win streak. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is riding a two-game win streak and coming off a 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys (5-2) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

Date & Time: Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Cowboys vs Eagles: Betting Odds

Spread

Cowboys +3 (-112)

Eagles -3 (-108)

Moneyline

Cowboys +130

Eagles -155

Total

Over 47 (-110)

Under 47 (-110)

Cowboys vs Eagles: Picks

The Cowboys are coming off their best game of the season as their offense clicked on all cylinders against the Rams.

However, the Cowboys now face a solid Eagles defense, and I like Dak Prescott to throw over 0.5 interceptions. Prescott still throws the ball a lot and has thrown an interception in three of his last five games, while the Eagles have gotten an interception in two of their last three games.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has a solid offense that goes through Jalen Hurts. The brotherly shove has been one of the best and most controversial plays this season.

It helps extend drives but in this one, Hurts should have over 21.5 pass completions at -130. He has completed more than 22 passes in every game but two, and those were the first two games of the season.

Cowboys vs Eagles: Key injuries

Cowboys

OT Tyron Smith, neck

G Chuma Edoga, ankle/knee

Eagles

TE Grant Calcterra, concussion

DT Jordan Davis, hamstring

G Cam Jurgens, foot

CB Bradley Roby, shoulder

TE Jack Stoll, ankle

DT Milton Williams, shoulder

Cowboys vs Eagles: Head-to-head

The Cowboys and Eagles have played 128 times including playoffs and is a great divisional rivalry.

Dallas leads the all-time series 73-55, which includes being 3-1 against Philadelphia in the playoffs. In their last 10 matchups, Dallas has won seven times.

Cowboys vs Eagles: Prediction

The Cowboys vs Eagles is one of the most anticipated games this week and should be a very competitive game. The Eagles struggled last week, but in the second half, their offense took over.

Philadelphia's defense isn't as good as it was last year, but the Eagles don't need it to be good here. Philadelphia is fine being able to outscore Dallas, and that is what will likely happen in this high-scoring, back-and-forth affair.

Prediction: Eagles 33-27 Cowboys

