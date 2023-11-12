Cowboys vs. Giants Inactives: Who is out for Week 10?

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome the New York Giants to the AT&T Stadium for a crunch Sunday Night Football clash. The Cowboys will be playing in their ninth game of the season, while the Giants will be playing their 10th.

Dallas comes into the game with a 5-3 record on the year. Dallas narrowly lost its Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23. That loss took its record to 5-3 for the regular season. The Cowboys will look to bounce back against the Brian Daboll-led New York Giants.

On the other hand, New York has had a challenging start in 2023. The injury-plagued franchise has a 2-7 record this season, and it has dropped an array of uninspiring performances in the past few weeks. It suffered an ugly 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, and it'll need to be much better if it is going to take anything away from Texas today.

NFL Inactives tonight for Sunday Night Football

Cowboys vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are set to face off in Week 10. Both teams have injury concerns, and they'll be without some key players.

Cowboys:

Markquese Bell, DB, Calf - UNSPECIFIED

Tyler Biadasz, C, Ankle - UNSPECIFIED

Jayron Kearse, S, Toe - UNSPECIFIED

Osa Odighizuwa, DT, Hamstring - UNSPECIFIED

Tyron Smith, OT, Illness - UNSPECIFIED

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Shoulder - UNSPECIFIED

According to the Dallas' official website, no new player has been listed as out for the game. However, the above players are listed as unspecified, so it's a coin toss on whether they'll take to the Gridiron or otherwise.

Giants:

Adoree' Jackson, CB, Concussion - OUT

Deon Jackson, DB, Concussion - OUT

Evan Neal, OT, Ankle - OUT

Evan Neal, G, Not Injury Related/Personal Matter - OUT

Unlike Dallas, New York has a plethora of players ruled out for the Week 10 game. Furthermore, some key players such as Parris Campbell, Jashaun Corbin and Azeez Ojulari are currently listed as questionable.

Who should you start in Cowboys vs. Giants Sunday Night Football?

Today's fixture between Dallas and New York will feature a host of fantasy football stars.

For Dallas, we have quarterback Dak Prescott, who Micah Parsons believes should be in the MVP race. For fantasy purposes, Parsons might be on to something, as Prescott has amassed 950 passing yards, eight passing TDs, 73 rushing yards, and a rushing TD in his last three games. It would be best if you started him in your fantasy team, as he's coming up against a depleted New York franchise.

Furthermore, this crunch matchup will feature two of the best running backs in the league. New York has Saquon Barkley, while Dallas will field Tony Pollard. For this week, we advise that you start Pollard rather than Barkley. None of us should forget how the Cowboys shut out Barkley in Week 1, and without franchise QB Daniel Jones, it's clear that NY will over-rely on Barkley in Week 10. We would rather go for the surer bet in Tony Pollard.